Complex Systems, Volume 85
1st Edition
Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2006
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Monasson: Introduction to phase transitions in random optimization problems Chapter 2 - Montanari-Urbanke: Modern Coding Theory: The Statistical Mechanics and Computer Science Points of View Chapter 3 - Parisi: Mean field theory of Spin Glasses: Statics and Dynamics Chapter 4 - Majumdar: Random Matrices, The Ulam Problem, Directed Polymer and Growth Models, and Sequence Matching Chapter 5 - Kirman: Economies with Interacting Agents Chapter 6 - Sethna: Crackling Noise and Avalanches: Scaling, Critical Phenomena, and the Renormalization Group Chapter 7 - Toninelli: Bootstrap and Jamming Percolation Chapter 8 - Newman: Complex Networks Chapter 9 - Challet: Minority Games Chapter 10 - Giardina: Metastable States in Glassy Systems Chapter 11 - Fisher: Evolutionary Dynamics Chapter 12 - Berg: Statistical modelling and analysis of biological networks Chapter 13 - Berthier: The slow dynamics of glassy materials: Insights from computer simulations Chapter 14 - Franceschelli: Epigenetic landscape and catastrophe theory Chapter 15 - Zdeborova: A Hike in the Phases of the 1-in-3 satisfiability
Description
There has been recently some interdisciplinary convergence on a number of precise topics which can be considered as prototypes of complex systems. This convergence is best appreciated at the level of the techniques needed to deal with these systems, which include:
1) A domain of research around a multiple point where statistical physics, information theory, algorithmic computer science, and more theoretical (probabilistic) computer science meet: this covers some aspects of error correcting codes, stochastic optimization algorithms, typical case complexity and phase transitions, constraint satisfaction problems. 2) The study of collective behavior of interacting agents, its impact on understanding some types of economical and financial problems, their link to population and epidemics dynamics, game theory, social, biological and computer networks and evolution.
The present book is the written version of the lectures given during the Les Houches summer school session on "Complex Systems", devoted to these emerging interdisciplinary fields. The lectures consist both in a number of long methodological courses (probability theory, statistical physics of disordered systems, information theory, network structure and evolution, agent-based economics and numerical methods) and more specific, 'problem oriented' courses. Lecturers are all leading experts in their field; they have summarized recent results in a clear and authoritative manner. The "Les Houches lecture notes" have a long tradition of excellence and are often found to be useful for a number of years after they were written.
The book is of interest to students and researchers with various backgrounds: probability theory, computer science, information theory, physics, finance, biology, etc.
Key Features
· Topical and comprehensive survey of the emerging, interdisciplinary field of "Complex Systems", covered by recognized world experts · "Les Houches lectures notes": a long tradition of excellence and long-lasting impact · Of interest to a broad audience (mathematics, physics, biology, informatics, finance, geology, etc.) · Some applications may have concrete impact · Selected topics in complex systems: forefront of research in the field
Readership
University libraries, Students, researchers, European networks and research centers on "Complexity"
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 1st August 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550596
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530066
About the Series Volume Editors
Jean-Philippe Bouchaud Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Service de Physique de l’Etat Condensé, CEA-Saclay, and Science & Finance-CFM, France
Marc Mézard Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS, Laboratoire de Physique Theorique et Modeles Statistiques, Universite Paris Sud, France
Jean Dalibard Series Volume Editor
Jean Dalibard works in the field of atomic physics and quantum optics. His recent activities is centered on the physics of cold quantum gases, in particular Bose-Einstein condensation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France