Complex Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530066, 9780080550596

Complex Systems, Volume 85

1st Edition

Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2006

Series Volume Editors: Jean-Philippe Bouchaud Marc Mézard Jean Dalibard
eBook ISBN: 9780080550596
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530066
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 2007
Page Count: 526
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
68.50
47.95
47.95
47.95
54.80
47.95
47.95
54.80
9000.00
6750.00
6300.00
6750.00
7200.00
6750.00
6750.00
7200.00
95.44
66.81
66.81
66.81
76.35
66.81
66.81
76.35
98.95
69.27
69.27
69.27
79.16
69.27
69.27
79.16
74.95
52.47
52.47
52.47
59.96
52.47
52.47
59.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
82.95
58.06
58.06
58.06
66.36
58.06
58.06
66.36
55.99
39.19
39.19
39.19
44.79
39.19
39.19
44.79
90.95
63.66
63.66
63.66
72.76
63.66
63.66
72.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Monasson: Introduction to phase transitions in random optimization problems Chapter 2 - Montanari-Urbanke: Modern Coding Theory: The Statistical Mechanics and Computer Science Points of View Chapter 3 - Parisi: Mean field theory of Spin Glasses: Statics and Dynamics Chapter 4 - Majumdar: Random Matrices, The Ulam Problem, Directed Polymer and Growth Models, and Sequence Matching Chapter 5 - Kirman: Economies with Interacting Agents Chapter 6 - Sethna: Crackling Noise and Avalanches: Scaling, Critical Phenomena, and the Renormalization Group Chapter 7 - Toninelli: Bootstrap and Jamming Percolation Chapter 8 - Newman: Complex Networks Chapter 9 - Challet: Minority Games Chapter 10 - Giardina: Metastable States in Glassy Systems Chapter 11 - Fisher: Evolutionary Dynamics Chapter 12 - Berg: Statistical modelling and analysis of biological networks Chapter 13 - Berthier: The slow dynamics of glassy materials: Insights from computer simulations Chapter 14 - Franceschelli: Epigenetic landscape and catastrophe theory Chapter 15 - Zdeborova: A Hike in the Phases of the 1-in-3 satisfiability

Description

There has been recently some interdisciplinary convergence on a number of precise topics which can be considered as prototypes of complex systems. This convergence is best appreciated at the level of the techniques needed to deal with these systems, which include:

1) A domain of research around a multiple point where statistical physics, information theory, algorithmic computer science, and more theoretical (probabilistic) computer science meet: this covers some aspects of error correcting codes, stochastic optimization algorithms, typical case complexity and phase transitions, constraint satisfaction problems. 2) The study of collective behavior of interacting agents, its impact on understanding some types of economical and financial problems, their link to population and epidemics dynamics, game theory, social, biological and computer networks and evolution.

The present book is the written version of the lectures given during the Les Houches summer school session on "Complex Systems", devoted to these emerging interdisciplinary fields. The lectures consist both in a number of long methodological courses (probability theory, statistical physics of disordered systems, information theory, network structure and evolution, agent-based economics and numerical methods) and more specific, 'problem oriented' courses. Lecturers are all leading experts in their field; they have summarized recent results in a clear and authoritative manner. The "Les Houches lecture notes" have a long tradition of excellence and are often found to be useful for a number of years after they were written.

The book is of interest to students and researchers with various backgrounds: probability theory, computer science, information theory, physics, finance, biology, etc.

Key Features

· Topical and comprehensive survey of the emerging, interdisciplinary field of "Complex Systems", covered by recognized world experts · "Les Houches lectures notes": a long tradition of excellence and long-lasting impact · Of interest to a broad audience (mathematics, physics, biology, informatics, finance, geology, etc.) · Some applications may have concrete impact · Selected topics in complex systems: forefront of research in the field

Readership

University libraries, Students, researchers, European networks and research centers on "Complexity"

Details

No. of pages:
526
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080550596
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530066

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Jean-Philippe Bouchaud Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Service de Physique de l’Etat Condensé, CEA-Saclay, and Science & Finance-CFM, France

Marc Mézard Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS, Laboratoire de Physique Theorique et Modeles Statistiques, Universite Paris Sud, France

Jean Dalibard Series Volume Editor

Jean Dalibard works in the field of atomic physics and quantum optics. His recent activities is centered on the physics of cold quantum gases, in particular Bose-Einstein condensation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.