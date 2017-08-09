Complex Infectious Disease Issues in the Intensive Care Unit, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Infectious Disease Clinics of North America
Complex Infectious Disease Issues in the Intensive Care Unit
Preface: On the Interface of Infectious Diseases and Critical Care Medicine
New Sepsis and Septic Shock Definitions: Clinical Implications and Controversies
Sepsis and Challenging Infections in the Immunosuppressed Patient in the Intensive Care Unit
Role of Procalcitonin in the Management of Infected Patients in the Intensive Care Unit
Severe Respiratory Viral Infections: New Evidence and Changing Paradigms
Invasive Fungal Infections in the Intensive Care Unit
Clostridium difficile Infection
Evaluation and Management of Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infections
Antimicrobial Stewardship Approaches in the Intensive Care Unit
Preventing Transmission of Multidrug-Resistant Pathogens in the Intensive Care Unit
Prevention of Central Line–Associated Bloodstream Infections
High-Containment Pathogen Preparation in the Intensive Care Unit
Inhaled Antibiotics for Ventilator-Associated Infections
Description
The Guest Editors, coming from the Critical Care Medicine Department in the NIH, are the top thought leaders in the area of infections in critical care. Their topic selections in this issue reflect the most clinically relevant and current information. The issue specifically covers the following topics: Catheter-related bloodstream infections: special considerations in diagnosis in the ICU; Sepsis-How does the new definition help clinicians; Therapeutic drug monitoring of antibiotics; High containment pathogen preparation; Multidrug resistant gram negative infections and enterococcus; Strategies to prevent transmission of resistant organisms; Antibiotic Stewardship: What the intensivist should know; C. Difficile infection in the ICU; Immunocompromised critically ill; Rapid diagnostics: The use of procalcitonin; Respiratory viruses in the ICU: Significance of rhino/rsv updates/adenovirus metapneumovirus; Management of invasive fungal disease in the ICU; Inhaled/Nebulized antibiotics. Infectious disease physicians and intensivists will be armed with the information they need to diagnose and treat patients with infections in the ICU.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545570
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545563
About the Authors
Naomi O'Grady Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and the Critical Care Medicine Department, NIH, Baltimore, MD
Sameer Kadri Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Clinical Epidemiology Section, Critical Care Medicine Department, NIH Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD