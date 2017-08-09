Complex Infectious Disease Issues in the Intensive Care Unit, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545563, 9780323545570

Complex Infectious Disease Issues in the Intensive Care Unit, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 31-3

1st Edition

Authors: Naomi O'Grady Sameer Kadri
eBook ISBN: 9780323545570
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545563
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th August 2017
Table of Contents

Infectious Disease Clinics of North America

Complex Infectious Disease Issues in the Intensive Care Unit

Preface: On the Interface of Infectious Diseases and Critical Care Medicine

New Sepsis and Septic Shock Definitions: Clinical Implications and Controversies

Sepsis and Challenging Infections in the Immunosuppressed Patient in the Intensive Care Unit

Role of Procalcitonin in the Management of Infected Patients in the Intensive Care Unit

Severe Respiratory Viral Infections: New Evidence and Changing Paradigms

Invasive Fungal Infections in the Intensive Care Unit

Clostridium difficile Infection

Evaluation and Management of Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infections

Antimicrobial Stewardship Approaches in the Intensive Care Unit

Preventing Transmission of Multidrug-Resistant Pathogens in the Intensive Care Unit

Prevention of Central Line–Associated Bloodstream Infections

High-Containment Pathogen Preparation in the Intensive Care Unit

Inhaled Antibiotics for Ventilator-Associated Infections

Description

The Guest Editors, coming from the Critical Care Medicine Department in the NIH, are the top thought leaders in the area of infections in critical care. Their topic selections in this issue reflect the most clinically relevant and current information. The issue specifically covers the following topics: Catheter-related bloodstream infections: special considerations in diagnosis in the ICU; Sepsis-How does the new definition help clinicians; Therapeutic drug monitoring of antibiotics; High containment pathogen preparation; Multidrug resistant gram negative infections and enterococcus; Strategies to prevent transmission of resistant organisms; Antibiotic Stewardship: What the intensivist should know; C. Difficile infection in the ICU; Immunocompromised critically ill; Rapid diagnostics: The use of procalcitonin; Respiratory viruses in the ICU: Significance of rhino/rsv updates/adenovirus metapneumovirus; Management of invasive fungal disease in the ICU; Inhaled/Nebulized antibiotics. Infectious disease physicians and intensivists will be armed with the information they need to diagnose and treat patients with infections in the ICU.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323545570
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323545563

About the Authors

Naomi O'Grady Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and the Critical Care Medicine Department, NIH, Baltimore, MD

Sameer Kadri Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Clinical Epidemiology Section, Critical Care Medicine Department, NIH Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD

