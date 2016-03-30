Complex Coronary Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 5-2
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323417600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th March 2016
Description
This issue of the Interventional Cardiology Clinics edited by Michael Lee covers all key aspects of complex coronary intervention. Topics include, but are not limited to: Saphenous Vein Interventions, Atherectomy Devices for the Treatment of Calcified Lesions, Bifurcation Stenting, Chronic Total Occlusion, Multivessel Coronary Artery Disease, Management of Complications (Perforation/Dissection/Thrombosis), Antithrombotic Therapy in Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, and Acute Myocardial Infarction/Thrombectomy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 30th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417600
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323417594
About the Authors
Michael Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.