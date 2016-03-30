Complex Coronary Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417594, 9780323417600

Complex Coronary Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 5-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323417600
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417594
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th March 2016
Description

This issue of the Interventional Cardiology Clinics edited by Michael Lee covers all key aspects of complex coronary intervention. Topics include, but are not limited to: Saphenous Vein Interventions, Atherectomy Devices for the Treatment of Calcified Lesions, Bifurcation Stenting, Chronic Total Occlusion, Multivessel Coronary Artery Disease, Management of Complications (Perforation/Dissection/Thrombosis), Antithrombotic Therapy in Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, and Acute Myocardial Infarction/Thrombectomy.

About the Authors

Michael Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles

