Complex Analysis in Locally Convex Spaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444863195, 9780080871684

Complex Analysis in Locally Convex Spaces, Volume 57

1st Edition

Authors: S. Dineen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444863195
eBook ISBN: 9780080871684
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 491
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
72.95
58.36
58.36
54.95
43.96
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
140.00
140.00
140.00
112.00
112.00
235.00
188.00
188.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
491
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1981
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444863195
eBook ISBN:
9780080871684

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S. Dineen Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.