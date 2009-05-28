Complete PCB Design Using OrCAD Capture and PCB Editor
1st Edition
Description
This book provides instruction on how to use the OrCAD design suite to design and manufacture printed circuit boards. The primary goal is to show the reader how to design a PCB using OrCAD Capture and OrCAD Editor. Capture is used to build the schematic diagram of the circuit, and Editor is used to design the circuit board so that it can be manufactured.
The book is written for both students and practicing engineers who need in-depth instruction on how to use the software, and who need background knowledge of the PCB design process.
Key Features
- Beginning to end coverage of the printed circuit board design process. Information is presented in the exact order a circuit and PCB are designed
- Over 400 full color illustrations, including extensive use of screen shots from the software, allow readers to learn features of the product in the most realistic manner possible
- Straightforward, realistic examples present the how and why the designs work, providing a comprehensive toolset for understanding the OrCAD software
- Introduces and follows IEEE, IPC, and JEDEC industry standards for PCB design.
- Unique chapter on Design for Manufacture covers padstack and footprint design, and component placement, for the design of manufacturable PCB's
- FREE CD containing the OrCAD demo version and design files
Readership
Electronic design engineers, electronic design automation, circuit designers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction to PCB Design and Computer-Aided Design
Chapter 2 Introduction to the PCB Design flow by example
Chapter 3 Project Structures and the PCB Editor Tool Set
Chapter 4 Introduction to Industry Standards
Chapter 5 Introduction to Design for Manufacture
Chapter 6 PCB Design for signal integrity
Chapter 7 Making and Editing Capture Parts
Chapter 8 Making and editing footprints
Chapter 9 PCB Design Examples
Chapter 10 Handling Errors
Chapter 11 Post processing and board fabrication
Chapter 12 Additional Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943541
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750689717
About the Author
Kraig Mitzner
Kraig Mitzner is a consultant in Silverdale, WA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Silverdale, WA, USA
Reviews
Reviews of 1st edition posted on Amazon.com:
"I've found this book to be very helpful and exactly what I've been looking for. Kraig Mitzner has done a wonderful job of covering the full spectrum of printed circuit board fabrication. The content spans not only the OrCAD Layout software, but the physical process of PCB fabrication and advanced topics such as RF issues." --Written by Jeff Will, Valparaiso University, and posted on Amazon.com.
"It is an excellent book to introduce new users to OrCAD Capture and the OrCAD Layout SW packages. It does NOT cover OrCAD PCB Editor which is completely different from OrCAD Layout. (Layout has a very similar user interface to Capture while PCB Editor is based on Cadence Allegro PCB layout package) I have purchased several copies to use in assisting with training new CAD operators on PCB layout and Schematic capture in general." --Written by David Bing, RF Engineer, and posted on Amazon.com.
"This book is the first book I've read that has relevant up-to-date information on the current version of OrCAD. The book is well written and can be read cover-to-cover or used as a reference. I believe that this book will give a novice designer the information needed to create a circuit board using OrCAD and will give a veteran designer the specifics unique to OrCAD that will help to shorten the learning curve." --Written by Brent Gingrich, Red Dot Electronics, and posted on Amazon.com.
"This book is great if you've got little experience with OrCAD's Layout and Capture software. It's also a really good go-between if you've played with the software, but don't really want to sit down and read the lengthy technical user's guide for the software. Beyond that, it also gives answers questions about the how's and why's of circuit board design that may be difficult to find outside of working in the industry or taking a class directly. Many outside sources and industry standards are referenced for further information if you need it too." --Written by O.Kho and posted on Amazon.com.