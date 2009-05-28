Complete PCB Design Using OrCAD Capture and PCB Editor

Reviews of 1st edition posted on Amazon.com:

"I've found this book to be very helpful and exactly what I've been looking for. Kraig Mitzner has done a wonderful job of covering the full spectrum of printed circuit board fabrication. The content spans not only the OrCAD Layout software, but the physical process of PCB fabrication and advanced topics such as RF issues." --Written by Jeff Will, Valparaiso University, and posted on Amazon.com.

"It is an excellent book to introduce new users to OrCAD Capture and the OrCAD Layout SW packages. It does NOT cover OrCAD PCB Editor which is completely different from OrCAD Layout. (Layout has a very similar user interface to Capture while PCB Editor is based on Cadence Allegro PCB layout package) I have purchased several copies to use in assisting with training new CAD operators on PCB layout and Schematic capture in general." --Written by David Bing, RF Engineer, and posted on Amazon.com.

"This book is the first book I've read that has relevant up-to-date information on the current version of OrCAD. The book is well written and can be read cover-to-cover or used as a reference. I believe that this book will give a novice designer the information needed to create a circuit board using OrCAD and will give a veteran designer the specifics unique to OrCAD that will help to shorten the learning curve." --Written by Brent Gingrich, Red Dot Electronics, and posted on Amazon.com.

"This book is great if you've got little experience with OrCAD's Layout and Capture software. It's also a really good go-between if you've played with the software, but don't really want to sit down and read the lengthy technical user's guide for the software. Beyond that, it also gives answers questions about the how's and why's of circuit board design that may be difficult to find outside of working in the industry or taking a class directly. Many outside sources and industry standards are referenced for further information if you need it too." --Written by O.Kho and posted on Amazon.com.

