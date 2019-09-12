Complementary Strategies to Study Virus Structure and Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184561

Complementary Strategies to Study Virus Structure and Function, Volume 105

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Felix Rey
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128184561
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2019
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

1. X-ray structures from crystals of viral proteins grown in cellula
Fasseli Coulibaly
2. NMR and SAXS to study protein dynamics and natively disordered viral proteins
Martin Blackledge
3. Mass spectrometry to study virus particle assembly
Charlotte Uetrecht
4. Atomic force microscopy to study virus particles
Pedro Di Pablo
5. Non enveloped viruses and interactions with antibodies
Susan Hafenstein
6. Non-enveloped viruses and their mechanism of entry into cells
Jack Johnson
7. Structures of enveloped virions by electron cryo-microscopy and cryo-tomography
Juha Huiskonen
8. Structures of the coronavirus glycoprotein skype by cryo-EM
David Veesler
9. The use of FRET to understand the conformational dynamics of viral fusion proteins
Walther Mothes
10. Cryo-Electron tomography and subtomogram averaging for the analysis of asymmetric assemblies (example: HIV core)
Florian Schur
11. The viral replication complexes within cells studied by electron microscopy
Cristina Risco

Description

Complementary Strategies to Study Virus Structure and Function, Volume 104, the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on X-ray structures from crystals of viral proteins grown in cellula, NMR and SAXS to study protein dynamics and natively disordered viral proteins, Mass spectrometry to study virus particle assembly, Atomic force microscopy to study virus particles, Non-enveloped viruses and interactions with antibodies, Non-enveloped viruses and their mechanism of entry into cells, Structures of enveloped virions by electron cryo-microscopy and cryo-tomography, and many other interesting topics.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
  • Includes the latest information on virus structure and function

Readership

Researchers, students and academics in the field of virus research, or those with an interest in virus structure and function

About the Serial Volume Editors

Felix Rey Serial Volume Editor

Felix Rey is at Institut Pasteur, Paris, France

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Pasteur, Paris, France

