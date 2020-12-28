Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Part I: Therapies, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 55-4
1st Edition
Description
In this unique issue, Dr. Stephen Krau, Consulting Editor, is serving as Guest Editor to present a topic not easily found in the nursing literature: complementary and alternative medicine. This issue serves as Part I and is devoted to therapies. Part II publishes in March 2021 and is devoted to herbal supplements and vitamins. This information is invaluable to nurses who care for patients taking complementary and alternative supplements and therapies, which often have an impact on care and healing. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics of Part I: Overview and History of Alternative and Complementary Interventions; Presence and Therapeutic Listening; Impact of Music Therapy on Mind-Body-Spirit; Impact of Music Therapy on Intensive Care Unit Patients: A Pilot Study; Guided Imagery; Meditation Journaling; Aroma Therapy; The Differences Between Healing and Therapeutic Touch; Therapeutic Effects of Reiki; Acupressure and Acupuncture; Therapeutic Effects of Tai Chi; and Exercise as a Therapeutic Intervention. Readers will come away with hard-to-find information on complementary and alternative therapies, which will have an impact on patient outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323760317
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323760324
About the Editor
Stephen Krau
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt School of Nursing,
