The Complement System: A Brief Overview: Introduction. Activation of C. Physiological Roles of C. Involvement of C in Pathology. Why a Book on C Regulators?

Regulation in the Complement System: Introduction. History. Control of Activation Pathways. Control in the Membrane Attack Pathway. Control of the Anaphylactic Peptides. Summary.

Regulation in the Activation Pathways: Regulation of C1. Regulators Encoded in the RCA Gene Cluster. Other Regulators of the Activation Pathways.

Regulation in the Terminal Pathway: Introduction. Fluid-Phase Regulators of the Terminal Pathway. Membrane Regulators of the Terminal Pathway. Recovery from C Membrane Attack. Concluding Remarks.

Deficiencies of Complement Regulators: Introduction, Deficiency of C1 Inhibitor (C1inh). Deficiencies of Fluid-Phase C3 Convertase Regulators. Deficiencies of Fluid-Phase Membrane Attack Pathway Regulators. Deficiencies of Membrane Regulators of C. Concluding Remarks.

Complement Regulation in the Reproductive System: Introduction. Role of C Inhibitors in the Protection of Sperm. Role of C Regulators in Protection of the Fetus. The Role of MCP in Fertilization. Concluding Remarks.

Complement Regulators and Micro-Organisms: Introduction. Complement Regulators as Receptors for Microorgansims. Hijacking of Complement Regulators by Microorganisms. Molecular Mimicry. C5a-Peptidase/C5a-ASE. Conclusions.

Complement Regulatory Proteins in Other Species: Introduction. Regulators of the Activation pathways. Regulators of the Terminal Pathway. Manipulation of Membrane C Regulators In Vivo.

Complement Regulators in Therapy: Introduction. Therapy with Soluble C Regulators. Antibodies Against C Components as Therapeutics. Complement Regulators in Xenotransplantation. Anti-CRP Antibodies and Therapy. Concluding Remarks. Bibliography.