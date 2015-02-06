Competitive Intelligence for Information Professionals
1st Edition
Information professionals should be able to take a proactive role as a strategic partner in their organization's competitive intelligence. Their role needs to focus on the "outside-in" approach, based on their organization's strategic needs and objectives. Competitive Intelligence for Information Professionals explores the role of strategic information and intelligence in organizations, and assesses the values and needs of intelligence in organizations. The book provides guidance on how to work strategically with competitive intelligence, methods for monitoring and analysis and a process-oriented approach. Chapters include discussions on how news monitoring and competitive intelligence interact and how this offers opportunities for cooperation between different departments. Cases from the authors’ own experiences when working with competitive intelligence in international corporations are also included.
- Competitive intelligence (CI) is a new area for Information professionals
- Offers perspectives on a new trend within the library and information sector
- Provides a comprehensive approach to CI
Practitioners, mainly Information Professionals, but also Business Intelligence Managers, Analysts and organizations eager to improve their business intelligence activities. Students in Library and Information Sciences, Business Administration and Economics, Strategic Communication, and other fields concerning information management.
- Chandos Information Professional Series
- About the authors
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- List of abbreviations
- Introduction
- 1: The value of competitive intelligence
- Abstract
- Definition of competitive intelligence
- Why is the importance of competitive intelligence increasing?
- What range should competitive intelligence include?
- Who should interact?
- When is the right time?
- How – three different approaches
- Porter’s five forces
- Case: Adding value
- Critical success factors for competitive intelligence
- A question of survival
- 2: The right leadership adds value to competitive intelligence
- Abstract
- Where do we start?
- What does leadership mean?
- Challenges of business and organisational management
- Information professionals take the lead
- Future leadership development
- Future changes and preparations
- 3: Competitive intelligence from start to end
- Abstract
- Systematic competitive intelligence
- Types of competitive intelligence operations
- Work smarter with PCMAC
- 4: Plan and prioritise
- Abstract
- Why, who, what
- Case: Bottom-up approach for drawing the business environment map
- Case: Top-down approach for drawing the business environment map
- Blind spots
- Critical success factors
- 5: Capture and manage
- Abstract
- Capture
- The sources
- Case: Networks
- Information research
- Manage
- Information overload
- Filter and structure information
- Presentation of the result
- References for validation
- 6: Analyse and communicate
- Abstract
- Analyse
- Analysis methods
- Early warning systems
- Working with analyses
- Communicate
- Deliverables
- Case: Technology intelligence briefs
- 7: The organisational side of competitive intelligence
- Abstract
- Organisational conditions
- Three poisonous Ps
- Organising competitive intelligence
- 8: Knowledge management – a vital component of competitive intelligence
- Abstract
- Knowledge management adding value to competitive intelligence
- Synergies between knowledge management and competitive intelligence
- The different aspects of knowledge sharing
- Case: Knowledge sharing
- Tacit and explicit knowledge
- Knowledge sharing – the aspects of space and time
- Knowledge management and IT systems
- Case: Information audit in the pharma industry
- Do not forget information retrieval!
- Explicit knowledge and documentation
- Social media
- 9: The human side of competitive intelligence
- Abstract
- Qualified competitive intelligence requires qualified people
- Perception of the surrounding world
- Case: Reacting to signals in the surrounding world
- Competence for successful performance
- Case: Information professional’s competence – CIFOR reviews
- The competence of the information professional
- Ethical competitive intelligence
- 10: The role of the information professional in competitive intelligence
- Abstract
- Information professionals add value to competitive intelligence
- The different roles in competitive intelligence work
- Information professionals and analysis
- Scenarios of the contributions of information professionals
- Case: Information professional’s role in the technology intelligence process
- 11: Promoting competitive intelligence: the importance of marketing, communication and evaluation
- Abstract
- The importance of marketing, communication and evaluation
- Definition of marketing
- The difference between marketing and branding
- The AIDAS model
- Choosing manners and methods of marketing
- Case: The battle for visibility
- Target groups
- Marketing and communication plan
- Communicating results
- Evaluation
- Measurements
- Case: Statistics from intelligence portals
- Challenge the measurements and the methods
- 12: Tools and methods
- Abstract
- A toolbox
- LOTS strategic design for innovation
- SMART
- PEST
- Relation matrix brainstorming
- Impact analysis
- SWOT
- Porter’s five forces
- Benchmarking
- War gaming
- Scenario planning
- Why, what, who, when and how?
- User investigation
- AIDAS
- Key performance indicators
- Lastly . . .
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 6th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002438
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081002063
Margareta Nelke
Margareta Nelke graduated from the Swedish School of Library and Information Science in 1982 and took a diploma in Marketing Management in 1990. After a short period at a public library and a university library she worked as an information specialist in corporations. In 1983 she took up the position of library manager at Alfa-Laval and in 1989 she got a similar position at Tetra Pak. At Tetra Pak the library was transformed into a Technology Intelligence function in 1999. In June 2002 she took up a position as the Global Technology Intelligence Process Owner at Tetra Pak. From 2004 and onwards she has been working as an independent consultant in her firm, I.C. at Once, offering investigations, coaching and training in competitive intelligence, information management and business development.
During the years she has contributed to several publications and written journal articles and books on knowledge management and competitive intelligence. She has also lectured at seminars and conferences, in some cases as the keynote speaker. In 2002 she was awarded by the Special Library Association the ESLY 2002 (European Special Librarian of the Year 2002). She is a member of the Swedish Association of Information Specialists and was the President of this association between 2006 and 2009. She was also a member of the board of the Swedish School of Library and Information Science between 2008 and 2014.
Owner, I.C. at Once, Sweden
Charlotte Håkansson
Charlotte Håkansson achieved her master’s in Library and Information Science in 1997 from the Swedish School of Library and Information Science. As an information professional she first started her career in the pharmaceutical industry as a Documentalist at Ferring in Sweden in 1996 and then continued as a Medical Information Specialist and Corporate Intranet Project Manager at Ferring International Centre in Denmark in 1999. In 2004 she was offered the position of Business Intelligence Manager at corporate level at Nycomed in Denmark - a position she held until 2010 when the company moved to Zurich.
In 2011 she founded Novolentia - a consultant company working with individual and qualitative deliveries of business intelligence processes and solutions. Novolentia offers specialised and competitive business intelligence as well as structured information management within businesses, organisations and public areas.
In 2012 she was offered a position for research support at the library of the Swedish University for Agricultural Sciences - SLU University Library. Charlotte is today working as a Team Leader Research Support at SLU University Library besides managing her own business at Novolentia.
Charlotte has a broad international experience of project management: corporate projects to analyse organisational processes, global intranet implementation, discovery and database solutions, business intelligence systems, information management of competitor solutions and information audits.
She is a member of the Swedish Association of Information Specialists (SFIS) as well as a coordinator of SFIS’s Business Intelligence Network. Charlotte has also been a chair of the Swedish Association of Information Specialists South between 2006 and 2009. During the same time period Charlotte worked as an external lecturer in Business Intelligence at Copenhagen University in Denmark.
Owner, Novolentia; and Team Leader, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Library, Sweden.