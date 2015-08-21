Compendium of Hydrogen Energy
1st Edition
Hydrogen Storage, Distribution and Infrastructure
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Part One: Hydrogen storage in pure form
- 1: Introduction to hydrogen storage
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Physical storage
- 1.3 Material-based hydrogen storage
- 2: Hydrogen liquefaction and liquid hydrogen storage
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Introduction: Why liquefying hydrogen?
- 2.2 Basics of cryogenic liquefaction
- 2.3 Hydrogen thermodynamic properties at ambient and low temperatures
- 2.4 Large-scale hydrogen liquefaction and storage
- 2.5 Advantages and disadvantages
- 2.6 Current uses of liquid hydrogen
- 2.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 3: Slush hydrogen production, storage, and transportation
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction: What is slush hydrogen?
- 3.2 Hydrogen energy system using slush hydrogen
- 3.3 Thermophysical properties of slush hydrogen
- 3.4 Process of producing and storing slush hydrogen
- 3.5 Density and mass flow meters for slush hydrogen
- 3.6 Advantages and disadvantages of transporting slush hydrogen via pipeline
- 3.7 Uses of stored slush and liquid hydrogen
- 3.8 Conclusions
- 3.9 Future trends
- 3.10 Sources of future information and advice
- Appendix A Production
- Appendix B Flow and heat transfer
- Appendix C Measurement instrumentation
- 4: Underground and pipeline hydrogen storage
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Underground hydrogen storage as an element of energy cycle
- 4.2 Scientific problems related to UHS
- 4.3 Biochemical transformations of underground hydrogen
- 4.4 Hydrodynamic losses of H2 in UHS
- 4.5 Other problems
- 4.6 Pipeline storage of hydrogen
- Part Two: Physical and chemical storage of hydrogen
- 5: Cryo-compressed hydrogen storage
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Thermodynamics and kinetics of cryo-compressed hydrogen storage
- 5.3 Performance of onboard storage system
- 5.4 Well-to-tank efficiency
- 5.5 Assessment of cryo-compressed hydrogen storage and outlook
- 6: Adsorption of hydrogen on carbon nanostructure
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 General considerations for physisorption of hydrogen on carbon nanostructures
- 6.3 Carbon nanotubes and fullerenes
- 6.4 Activated carbons
- 6.5 Layered graphene nanostructures
- 6.6 Zeolite-templated carbons
- 6.7 Conclusion
- 7: Metal–organic frameworks for hydrogen storage
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Synthetic considerations
- 7.3 Cryo-temperature hydrogen storage at low and high pressures
- 7.4 Room temperature hydrogen storage at high pressure
- 7.5 Nanoconfinement of chemical hydrides in MOFs
- 7.6 Conclusions and future trends
- 8: Other methods for the physical storage of hydrogen
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Storage of compressed hydrogen in glass microcontainers
- 8.3 Hydrogen physisorption in porous materials
- 8.4 Hydrogen hydrate clathrates
- 8.5 Conclusions and outlook
- 9: Use of carbohydrates for hydrogen storage
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Converting carbohydrates to hydrogen by SyPaB
- 9.3 Challenges of carbohydrates as hydrogen storage and respective solutions
- 9.4 Future carbohydrate-to-hydrogen systems
- 9.5 Conclusions
- 9.6 Sources of future information and advice
- 10: Conceptual density functional theory (DFT) approach to all-metal aromaticity and hydrogen storage
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Background of conceptual DFT
- 10.3 All-metal aromaticity
- 10.4 Role of aromaticity in hydrogen storage
- 10.5 Case studies of possible hydrogen-storage materials with the aid of CDFT
- 10.6 Future trends
- Part Three: Hydrogen distribution and infrastructure
- 11: Introduction to hydrogen transportation
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Overview of methods for hydrogen transportation
- 11.3 Difficulties involved with the transportation of hydrogen
- 11.4 Future trends
- 11.5 Sources of further information and advice
- 12: Hydrogen transportation by pipelines
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Current hydrogen pipelines
- 12.3 Principles of transportation of hydrogen
- 12.4 Gas transportation principles
- 12.5 Pipeline transportation of hydrogen gas
- 12.6 Conclusion
- 12.7 Future trends
- 12.8 Further reading
- 13: Progress in hydrogen energy infrastructure development—addressing technical and institutional barriers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Recent progress in hydrogen infrastructure in the United States
- 13.3 Recent progress in hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell vehicle and fuel cell bus demonstrations in China
- 13.4 Conclusions
- 14: Designing optimal infrastructures for delivering hydrogen to consumers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Building blocks of hydrogen infrastructure
- 14.3 Review of hydrogen infrastructure models
- 14.4 Case study: Decarbonizing UK transport demand with hydrogen vehicles
- 14.5 Results
- 14.6 Conclusions
- Appendix
- 15: Investment in the infrastructure for hydrogen passenger cars—New hype or reality?
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Uncertainties surrounding the investment in hydrogen infrastructure
- 15.3 Implementation of the early infrastructure: case studies
- 15.4 Future trends
- 15.5 Conclusions
- 15.6 Sources of further information and advice
- Index
Description
Compendium of Hydrogen Energy, Volume 2: Hydrogen Storage, Distribution and Infrastructure focuses on the storage and transmission of hydrogen. As many experts believe the hydrogen economy will, at some point, replace the fossil fuel economy as the primary source of the world’s energy, this book details hydrogen storage in pure form, including chapters on hydrogen liquefaction, slush production, as well as underground and pipeline storage.
Other sections in the book explore physical and chemical storage, including environmentally sustainable methods of hydrogen production from water, with final chapters dedicated to hydrogen distribution and infrastructure.
Key Features
- Covers a wide array of methods for storing hydrogen, detailing hydrogen transport and the infrastructure required for transition to the hydrogen economy
- Written by leading academics in the fields of sustainable energy and experts from the world of industry
- Part of a very comprehensive compendium which looks at the entirety of the hydrogen energy economy
Readership
Academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the area of hydrogen storage and transmission, R&D managers in power generation companies studying next generation fuels, academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the wider area of the hydrogen economy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 21st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423621
About the Editors
Ram Gupta Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Auburn University, USA
Angelo Basile Editor
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
T. Nejat Veziroglu Editor
Dr. Veziroglu, a native of Turkey, graduated from the City and Guilds College, the Imperial College of Science and Technology, University of London, with degrees in Mechanical Engineering (A.C.G.I., B.Sc.), Advanced Studies in Engineering (D.I.C.) and Heat Transfer (Ph.D.).
In 1962 – after doing his military service in the Ordnance Section, serving in some Turkish government agencies and heading a private company – Dr. Veziroglu joined the University of Miami Engineering Faculty. In 1965, he became the Director of Graduate Studies and initiated the first Ph.D. Program in the School of Engineering and Architecture. He served as Chairman of the Department of Mechanical Engineering 1971 through 1975, in 1973 established the Clean Energy Research Institute, and was the Associate Dean for Research 1975 through 1979. He took a three years Leave of Absence (2004 through 2007) and founded UNIDO-ICHET (United Nations Industrial Development Organization – International Centre for Hydrogen Energy Technologies) in Istanbul, Turkey. On 15 May 2009, he attained the status of Professor Emeritus at the University of Miami.
Dr. Veziroglu organized the first major conference on Hydrogen Energy: The Hydrogen Economy Miami Energy (THEME) Conference, Miami Beach, 18-20 March 1974. At the opening of this conference, Dr. Veziroglu proposed the Hydrogen Energy System as a permanent solution for the depletion of the fossil fuels and the environmental problems caused by their utilization. Soon after, the International Association for Hydrogen Energy (IAHE) was established, and Dr. Veziroglu was elected president. As President of IAHE, in 1976 he initiated the biennial World Hydrogen Energy Conferences (WHECs), and in 2005 the biennial World Hydrogen Technologies Conventions (WHTCs).
In 1976, Dr. Veziroglu started publication of the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (IJHE) as its Founding Editor-in-Chief, in order to publish and disseminate Hydrogen Energy related research and development results from around the world. IJHE has continuously grew; now it publishes twenty-four issues a year. He has published some 350 papers and scientific reports, edited 160 volumes of books and proceedings, and has co-authored the book “Solar Hydrogen Energy: The Power to Save the Earth”.
Dr. Veziroglu has memberships in eighteen scientific organizations, has been elected to the Grade of Fellow in the British Institution of Mechanical Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and is the Founding President of the International Association for Hydrogen Energy.
Dr. Veziroglu has been the recipient of several international awards. He was presented the Turkish Presidential Science Award in 1974, made an Honorary Professor in Xian Jiaotong University of China in 1981, awarded the I. V. Kurchatov Medal by the Kurchatov Institute of Atomic Energy of U.S.S.R. in 1982, the Energy for Mankind Award by the Global Energy Society in 1986, and elected to the Argentinean Academy of Sciences in 1988. In 2000, he was nominated for Nobel Prize in Economics, for conceiving the Hydrogen Economy and striving towards its establishment.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, International Association for Hydrogen Energy, Miami, FL, USA