Comparisons of Prices and Real Products in Latin America, Volume 194

Contained in this book are studies related to the computation of purchasing power parities for comparing real income and product among Latin American countries. The principal components of income and product comparisons are discussed: from designing and executing benchmark studies, to extrapolating results for non-benchmark years. Different comparative methods and measurement techniques, including index number formulations, are considered. Comparisons of Latin countries with other countries are also undertaken.

This volume aims to illuminate the thorny theoretical and methodological issues involved in regional comparisons, and to facilitate the practical application of the comparative approach to the many sided policy problems generated by a rapidly integrating international economy.