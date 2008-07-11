Comparative Toxicogenomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532749, 9780080560021

Comparative Toxicogenomics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Christer Hogstrand Pete Kille
eBook ISBN: 9780080560021
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532749
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th July 2008
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
133.00
113.05
81.00
68.85
128.18
108.95
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
76.00
64.60
124.00
105.40
94.95
80.71
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Preface Christer Hogstrand and Peter Kille

  2. Toxicogenomics: Unlocking the Potential of the Human Genome Eugene P. Halligan and Joseph Lunec

  3. Progress in Ecotoxicogenomics for Environmental Monitoring, Mode of Action and Toxicant Identification Helen C. Poynton, Henri Wintz and Chris D. Vulpe

  4. Fish Toxicogenomics Charles R. Tyler, Amy L. Filby, Ronny van Aerle, Anke Lange, Jonathan Ball and Eduarda M. Santos

  5. Current Research in Soil Invertebrate Ecotoxicogenomics David J. Spurgeon, A. John Morgan and Peter Kille

  6. Daphnia as an Emerging Model for Toxicological Genomics Joseph R. Shaw, Michael E. Pfrender, Brian D. Eads, Rebecca Klaper, Amanda Callaghan, Isabelle Colson, Bastiaan Jansen, Donald Gilbert and John K. Colbourne

  7. Whole genome microarray analysis of the expression profile of Escherichia coli in response to exposure to para-nitrophenol Angela Brown, Jason R. Snape, Colin R. Harwood and Ian M. Head

  8. Systems Toxicology: Using the Systems Biology Approach to Assess Chemical Pollutants in the Environment Richard D. Handy

Description

Functional genomics has come of age. No longer is it an adventure for the avant garde scientist, but it has become an increasingly standardized mainstream tool accessible to any modern biological laboratory. Toxicogenomics studies are now generating an avalanche of data that, with the aid of established informatics methodology, is being translated into biologically meaningful information.

This is enabling us to start harvesting the benefits from years of investment in terms of technology, time, and (of course) money. It is therefore timely to bring together leading toxicologists with a wide variety of scientific aims in this book to demonstrate how microarray technology can be successfully applied to different research areas. This book transects biology from bacteria to human, from ecologically relevant sentinel organisms to well-characterized model species, and represents the full toxicogenomics arena from exploratory "blue sky" science to the prospects for incorporation into regulatory frameworks.

Key Features

  • Reviews some of the first really fruitful studies made in this area
  • Covers different organisms ranging from humans to model species and environmental sentinels
  • Provides a broad view of the area, increasing its attractiveness to researchers working in a variety of specialties

Readership

Research Scientists working in toxicology, genomics and pharmaceutical companies.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080560021
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444532749

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Christer Hogstrand Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

Pete Kille Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.