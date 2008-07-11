Comparative Toxicogenomics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface Christer Hogstrand and Peter Kille
Toxicogenomics: Unlocking the Potential of the Human Genome Eugene P. Halligan and Joseph Lunec
Progress in Ecotoxicogenomics for Environmental Monitoring, Mode of Action and Toxicant Identification Helen C. Poynton, Henri Wintz and Chris D. Vulpe
Fish Toxicogenomics Charles R. Tyler, Amy L. Filby, Ronny van Aerle, Anke Lange, Jonathan Ball and Eduarda M. Santos
Current Research in Soil Invertebrate Ecotoxicogenomics David J. Spurgeon, A. John Morgan and Peter Kille
Daphnia as an Emerging Model for Toxicological Genomics Joseph R. Shaw, Michael E. Pfrender, Brian D. Eads, Rebecca Klaper, Amanda Callaghan, Isabelle Colson, Bastiaan Jansen, Donald Gilbert and John K. Colbourne
Whole genome microarray analysis of the expression profile of Escherichia coli in response to exposure to para-nitrophenol Angela Brown, Jason R. Snape, Colin R. Harwood and Ian M. Head
Systems Toxicology: Using the Systems Biology Approach to Assess Chemical Pollutants in the Environment Richard D. Handy
Description
Functional genomics has come of age. No longer is it an adventure for the avant garde scientist, but it has become an increasingly standardized mainstream tool accessible to any modern biological laboratory. Toxicogenomics studies are now generating an avalanche of data that, with the aid of established informatics methodology, is being translated into biologically meaningful information.
This is enabling us to start harvesting the benefits from years of investment in terms of technology, time, and (of course) money. It is therefore timely to bring together leading toxicologists with a wide variety of scientific aims in this book to demonstrate how microarray technology can be successfully applied to different research areas. This book transects biology from bacteria to human, from ecologically relevant sentinel organisms to well-characterized model species, and represents the full toxicogenomics arena from exploratory "blue sky" science to the prospects for incorporation into regulatory frameworks.
Key Features
- Reviews some of the first really fruitful studies made in this area
- Covers different organisms ranging from humans to model species and environmental sentinels
- Provides a broad view of the area, increasing its attractiveness to researchers working in a variety of specialties
Readership
Research Scientists working in toxicology, genomics and pharmaceutical companies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 11th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560021
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532749
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Christer Hogstrand Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London, UK
Pete Kille Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, UK