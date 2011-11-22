Comparative Osteology
1st Edition
A Laboratory and Field Guide of Common North American Animals
In the forensic context it is quite common for nonhuman bones to be confused with human remains and end up in the medical examiner or coroner system. It is also quite common for skeletal remains (both human and nonhuman) to be discovered in archaeological contexts. While the difference between human and nonhuman bones is often very striking, it can also be quite subtle. Fragmentation only compounds the problem. The ability to differentiate between human and nonhuman bones is dependent on the training of the analyst and the available reference and/or comparative material.
Comparative Osteology is a photographic atlas of common North American animal bones designed for use as a laboratory and field guide by the forensic scientist or archaeologist. The intent of the guide is not to be inclusive of all animals, but rather to present some of the most common species which also have the highest likelihood of being potentially confused with human remains.
- An affordably priced, compact laboratory/field manual, comparing human and nonhuman bones
- Contains almost 600 high-quality black and white images and diagrams, including inch and centimeter scales with each photograph
- Written by the foremost forensic scientists with decades of experience in the laboratory and as expert witnesses
- An additional Companion Web site hosts images from the volume the reader can magnify and zoom into to see specific landmarks and features on bones http://booksite.academicpress.com/9780123884374
Forensic anthropologists/osteologists, medical examiners/coroners, forensic professionals in law enforcement and academia, archaeologists, students in biological, biophysical, biomedical and paleontological sciences
Chapter 1: Introduction, Scope of Book, and Credits
Introduction
Archaeological Context
Forensic Context
Book Terminology and Organization
Background of the Specimens Included in this Book
Photographic Credits
Chapter 2: Crania
Crania of Large Species
Adult Human
Horse
Cow
Bear
Deer
Pig
Goat
Sheep
Dog
Crania of Small Species
Newborn Human
Raccoon
Opossum
Cat
Rabbit
Duck
Chicken
Chapter 3: Humeri
Humeri of Large Species
Adult Human
Horse
Bear
Cow
Pig
Dog
Deer
Sheep
Goat
Humeri of Small Species
Newborn Human
Turkey
Duck
Raccoon
Cat
Opossum
Rabbit
Chicken
Chapter 4: Radii and Ulnae
Radii and Ulnae of Large Species
Adult Human
Horse
Cow
Bear
Pig
Deer
Dog
Sheep
Goat
Radii and Ulnae of Small Species
Newborn Human
Turkey
Raccoon
Cat
Duck
Opossum
Chicken
Rabbit
Chapter 5: Femora
Femora of Large Species
Adult Human
Horse
Cow
Bear
Pig
Deer
Dog
Sheep
Goat
Femora of Small Species
Newborn Human
Raccoon
Turkey
Cat
Rabbit
Opossum
Chicken
Duck
Chapter 6: Tibiae
Tibiae of Large Species
Adult Human
Horse
Cow
Bear
Deer
Dog
Sheep
Pig
Goat
Tibiae of Small Species
Newborn Human
Turkey
Chicken
Duck
Raccoon
Cat
Rabbit
Opossum
Chapter 7: Human (Homo sapiens)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Scapula
Sternum
Pelvis
Sacrum
Vertebrae
Metacarpals, Metatarsals, and Tarsals
Chapter 8: Horse (Equus caballus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius/Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Scapula
Sternum
Pelvis
Vertebrae
Metacarpus and Metatarsus
Chapter 9: Cow (Bos taurus and Bos indicus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius/Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Scapula
Pelvis
Metacarpus, Metatarsus, and Tarsals
Chapter 10: Bear (Ursus americanus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Scapula
Sternum
Pelvis
Sacrum
Vertebrae
Metacarpals, Metatarsals, and Tarsals
Chapter 11: Deer (Odocoileus virginianus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Scapula
Pelvis
Sacrum
Vertebrae
Metacarpus, Metatarsus, and Tarsals
Chapter 12: Pig (Sus scrofa)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius/Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Scapula
Sternum
Pelvis
Vertebrae
Metacarpals, Metatarsals, and Tarsals
Chapter 13: Goat (Capra hircus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Scapula
Pelvis
Metacarpus and Metatarsus
Chapter 14: Sheep (Ovis aries)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius/Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Scapula
Pelvis
Sacrum
Metacarpus, Metatarsus, and Tarsals
Chapter 15: Dog (Canis familiaris)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Scapula
Pelvis
Sacrum
Vertebrae
Chapter 16: Raccoon (Procyon lotor)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Scapula
Pelvis
Vertebrae and Baculum
Chapter 17: Opossum (Didelphis virginiana)
Cranium and Mandible
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Scapula
Pelvis
Vertebrae
Chapter 18: Cat (Felis catus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Scapula
Pelvis
Vertebrae
Chapter 19: Rabbit (Sylvilagus carolinensis and Oryctolagus cunniculus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius/Ulna
Femur
Tibia/Fibula
Scapula
Pelvis
Sacrum
Vertebra
Chapter 20: Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo)
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibiotarsus
Fibula
Pectoral Girdle
Pelvis
Synsacrum
Carpometacarpus
Chapter 21: Duck (Anas platyrhynchos)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibia
Fibula
Pectoral Girdle
Sternum
Pelvis
Synsacrum
Carpometacarpus and Tarsometatarsus
Chapter 22: Chicken (Gallus gallus)
Cranium
Humerus
Radius
Ulna
Femur
Tibiotarsus
Fibula
Pectoral Girdle
Sternum
Pelvis
Carpometacarpus and Tarsometatarsus
Chapter 23: Miscellaneous Animals
Subadult Skeletal Elements
Adult Skeletal Elements
Rat
Bobcat
Fox
Turtle
Chapter 24: Traces of Butchery and Bone Working
Introduction
Modern Butchery: Eighteenth Century to Present
Butchery Using Cleavers and Heavy Knives
Prehistoric Butchery
Bone as a Raw Material
Bradley Adams
Dr. Adams’ expertise is in the field of Forensic Anthropology. He is currently the Director of the Forensic Anthropology Unit for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York City. Dr. Adams and his team are responsible for all forensic anthropology casework in the five boroughs of New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island). Dr. Adams and his team are also integral players in the ongoing recovery and identification work related to the September 11, 2001 attacks of the World Trade Center. Prior to accepting the position in New York, Dr. Adams was a Forensic Anthropologist and Laboratory Manager at the Central Identification Laboratory (CIL) in Hawaii from 1997-2004. The CIL is responsible for recovering missing U.S. military personnel from remote locations across the globe and its staff utilizes forensic anthropology as a key component in the identification efforts. While with the CIL, Dr. Adams directed large-scale recovery operations in such locations as Vietnam, Cambodia, North Korea, and Papua New Guinea. Dr. Adams has served as an expert witness in Forensic Anthropology in multiple court cases, he has worked as the project osteologist on several archaeological excavations, he has authored/edited several books, and he has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals on topics relating primarily to forensic anthropology. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology, a Fellow with the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, a founding board member of the Scientific Working Group for Forensic Anthropology, and a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Forensic Sciences.
Forensic Anthropologist, New York, NY, USA
Pam Crabtree
Pam Crabtree is an associate professor of anthropology in the anthropology department at New York University. She joined the NYU faculty in 1990. Crabtree’s primary research interest focuses on the zooarchaeology of early medieval Europe. The results of her research have been published in the Journal of Field Archaeology, World Archaeology, and her 1990 book, West Stow: Early Saxon Animal Husbandry. Her forthcoming book, Middle Saxon Animal Husbandry, is based on her analyses of the zooarchaeological collections from the Anglo-Saxon sites of West Stow, Brandon, Ispwich and Wicken Bonhunt in eastern England.
Dr. Crabtree has also analyzed faunal collections for many other parts of the world. She worked on the animal bones recovered from the Five Points Site, a 19th-century multi-ethnic neighbourhood in New York City; Dún Ailinne, an Iron Age royal site in Ireland; Tepe Godin, a Chalcolithic, Bronze Age, and Iron Age site in Iran; Salibiya I, a Late Natufian site in the West Bank; and Kelheim, a late Iron Age oppidum in Southern Germany. She is currently the staff zooarchaeologist for the Amheida project in Egypt and the Razdolnoe project in Ukraine.
Dr. Crabtree has written and edited a number of books on archaeology and zooarchaeology including Exploring Prehistory: How Archaeology Reveals our Past (with D. V. Campana), Medieval Archaeology: An Excyclopedia, and Ancient Europe: An Encyclopedia of the Barbarian World (8000 BC - AD 1000) (with P. Bogucki). She recently co-edited Anthropological Approaches to Zooarchaeology: Colonialism, Complexity and Animal Transformations (2010).
Dr. Crabtree is the Treasurer and a member of the Executive Committee and the International Committee of the International Council for Archaeozoology. Her research has been supported by the National Science Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Department of Anthropology, Center for the Study of Human Origins, New York University, New York, NY
"A fun online portion of a larger textbook, this site of comparative osteology shows hips and shoulders and thighs and shins and more from all sorts of animals: bear, deer, dog, opossum—all helpfully showcased alongside the human equivalent… Intended as a field guide for forensic scientists to help police crime scene investigators figure out what is human and what isn’t, the photos are just as useful for figuring out what, exactly, the dog has got in his mouth." --SmithsonianMag.com, March 2013
"At long last we now have a well illustrated, comprehensive photographic guide to distinguish human skeletal remains from a wide range of common animal species. Most previous guides to determine whether a bone was human or animal illustrated a very small number of non-human species. This atlas also illustrates a range of butchery marks and includes prehistoric (stone tools) and historic (metal cleavers, saws and knife marks) found on bones. In addition, Adams and Crabtree illustrate both adult and juvenile animal bones as well as adult and sub-adult human bones. This book is a must for the library of all osteologists or biological scientists called upon to identify human and non-human skeletal remains." --William Bass, Retired, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville