Comparative Kinesiology of the Human Body

PART 1: HISTORY AND BASICS OF KINESIOLOGY

1. Past, Present and Future of Kinesiology

2. Principles of Kinesiology

3. Fundamentals of Human movement, Its Control and Energetics

4. Architecture of Human Joints and their Movement

PART 2: TISSUES

5. Morphogenesis and Biomechanics of the Embryo and Foetus

6. Architecture of Bone Tissue and its Adaptation to Pathological Conditions

7. Architecture of Cartilage Tissue and its Adaptation to Pathological Conditions

8. Architecture of Muscle Tissue and its Adaptation to Pathological Conditions

9. Architecture of Tendon and Ligament and their Adaptation to Pathological Conditions

10. Architecture of Fascia and its Adaptation to Pathological Conditions

PART 3: UPPER EXTREMITY

11. Kinesiology of the Shoulder Complex

12. Kinesiology of the Elbow Complex

13. Kinesiology of the Wrist and Hand

PART 4: TRUNK AND PELVIS

14. Kinesiology of the Temporomandibular Joint

15. Kinesiology of the Cervical Vertebral column

16. Kinesiology of the Thoracic Vertebral Column

17. Kinesiology of the Lumbar Vertebral Column

18. Kinesiology of the Pelvis

PART 5: CARDIORESPIRATORY SYSTEM

19. Kinesiology of Respiration

20. Biomechanics of Circulation

PART 6: LOWER EXTREMITY

21. Kinesiology of the Hip

22. Kinesiology of the Knee

23. Kinesiology of the Ankle and Foot Complex

PART 7: SENSORY-MOTOR INTEGRATION AND PERFORMANCE

24. Motor Control and Sensory-Motor Integration of Human Movement

25. Motor Learning

26. Balance and Postural Control

PART 8: LOCOMOTION

27. Effect of Weightlessness on Human Body

28. Evolution of Bipedalism

29. Kinesiology of Human Gait

30. Biomechanical Principles of the Exercise Design