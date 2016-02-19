Comparative Inorganic Chemistry - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780713136791, 9781483280080

Comparative Inorganic Chemistry

3rd Edition

Authors: Bernard Moody
eBook ISBN: 9781483280080
Imprint: Arnold
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 576
Description

Comparative Inorganic Chemistry, Third Edition focuses on the developments in comparative inorganic chemistry, including properties of elements and the structure of their atoms, electronic configuration of atoms of elements, and the electronic theory of valency.
The manuscript first offers information on the development of fundamental ideas in 19th century chemistry, as well as purification and identification of substances in the laboratory; classical arguments for the existence of atoms and molecules; and electrolytes, ions, and electrons. The book also takes a look at the properties of elements and the structure of their atoms. The classification of elements in the 19th century, atomic nucleus, divisible atoms, nuclear reactions and fusions, and artificial radioactivity and nuclear transmutations are discussed.
The book examines the electronic theory of valency and periodic classification, including basic assumptions of the electronic theory, hydration of ions, ionic bond and the formation of ions, and the development of the concept of valency. The manuscript also ponders on bonding and the structures displayed by elements and their compounds; oxidation, reduction, and electrochemical processes; and the principles on the extraction of elements.
The publication is a dependable source of information for chemists and readers interested in inorganic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the Third Edition

1 The Development of Fundamental Ideas in 19th Century Chemistry

2 The Properties of Elements and the Structure of their Atoms

3 The Properties of Elements and the Electronic Configuration of their Atoms

4 The Electronic Theory of Valency and the Periodic Classification

5 Bonding and the Structures Displayed by Elements and their Compounds

6 Crystallization and the Crystalline State

7 Oxidation, Reduction and Electrochemical Processes

8 The Principles Governing The Extraction of Elements

9 The Extraction and Uses of Typical Elements

10 The Extraction and Uses of Transition and Associated Metals

11 Industrial Alloys

12 Commercial Processes Based On Air, Water, Petroleum and Coal

13 The Industrial Production of Sulphuric Acid

14 Chemicals From Salt: The Alkali Industry

15 Hydrogen, The Hydrides and Water

16 Oxygen, Oxides and Peroxides

17 Group I: The Alkali Metals

18 Group II: The Alkaline-Earth Metals

19 Group III: The Boron Group

20 Group IV: The Carbon Group

21 Group V: The Nitrogen Group

22 Group VI: Sulfur

23 Group VII: The Halogens

24 Period 4: Transition and Associated Elements

25 Period 5: Silver

26 Period 6: Mercury

Examination Questions

Answers to Numerical and Problem Sections

Index


Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Arnold 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Arnold
eBook ISBN:
9781483280080

About the Author

