Comparative Inorganic Chemistry
3rd Edition
Description
Comparative Inorganic Chemistry, Third Edition focuses on the developments in comparative inorganic chemistry, including properties of elements and the structure of their atoms, electronic configuration of atoms of elements, and the electronic theory of valency.
The manuscript first offers information on the development of fundamental ideas in 19th century chemistry, as well as purification and identification of substances in the laboratory; classical arguments for the existence of atoms and molecules; and electrolytes, ions, and electrons. The book also takes a look at the properties of elements and the structure of their atoms. The classification of elements in the 19th century, atomic nucleus, divisible atoms, nuclear reactions and fusions, and artificial radioactivity and nuclear transmutations are discussed.
The book examines the electronic theory of valency and periodic classification, including basic assumptions of the electronic theory, hydration of ions, ionic bond and the formation of ions, and the development of the concept of valency. The manuscript also ponders on bonding and the structures displayed by elements and their compounds; oxidation, reduction, and electrochemical processes; and the principles on the extraction of elements.
The publication is a dependable source of information for chemists and readers interested in inorganic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
1 The Development of Fundamental Ideas in 19th Century Chemistry
2 The Properties of Elements and the Structure of their Atoms
3 The Properties of Elements and the Electronic Configuration of their Atoms
4 The Electronic Theory of Valency and the Periodic Classification
5 Bonding and the Structures Displayed by Elements and their Compounds
6 Crystallization and the Crystalline State
7 Oxidation, Reduction and Electrochemical Processes
8 The Principles Governing The Extraction of Elements
9 The Extraction and Uses of Typical Elements
10 The Extraction and Uses of Transition and Associated Metals
11 Industrial Alloys
12 Commercial Processes Based On Air, Water, Petroleum and Coal
13 The Industrial Production of Sulphuric Acid
14 Chemicals From Salt: The Alkali Industry
15 Hydrogen, The Hydrides and Water
16 Oxygen, Oxides and Peroxides
17 Group I: The Alkali Metals
18 Group II: The Alkaline-Earth Metals
19 Group III: The Boron Group
20 Group IV: The Carbon Group
21 Group V: The Nitrogen Group
22 Group VI: Sulfur
23 Group VII: The Halogens
24 Period 4: Transition and Associated Elements
25 Period 5: Silver
26 Period 6: Mercury
Examination Questions
Answers to Numerical and Problem Sections
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Arnold 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Arnold
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280080