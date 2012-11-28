Comparative-Effectiveness Research in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770984, 9781455771851

Comparative-Effectiveness Research in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 9-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Hlatky
eBook ISBN: 9781455771851
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770984
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics covers comparative-effectiveness research in heart failure. Expert authors review the most current information available about the comparative effectiveness of different treatments for heart failure, including drug treatments, cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy, as well as patient adherence. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in comparative-effectiveness research.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771851
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770984

About the Authors

Mark Hlatky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University

