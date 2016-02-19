Comparative Biochemistry V3
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Treatise
Description
Comparative Biochemistry: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume III: Constituents of Life — Part A focuses on the processes, methodologies, and mechanisms involved in the biological transformations of matter. Composed of contributions of authors, the book first gives emphasis to the comparative features of fatty acid occurrence and distribution. The formation of fatty acids and lipids in living organisms; naturally occurring fatty acids and lipids; relationship between types and distribution of fatty acids and their biological origin are considered. The text also looks at the structure and distribution of sterols, steroid metabolism of lipids, and the distribution and metabolism of phospholipids. The book focuses as well on the structure and occurrence of natural monosaccharides and oligosaccharides. The occurrence of commoner monosaccharides and oligosaccharides; the compositions, reactions, and characteristics of nucleosides, nucleotides, and nucleic acids; and chromatographic examinations of biological materials for free sugars are considered. The text also looks at the structure, metabolism, and distribution of terpenoids and quinones. The book is a vital source of information for readers wanting to study the processes, methodologies, and mechanisms involved in the biological transformation of matter.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
Contents of Volumes I, II, IV
Phylogenetic Charts
1. The Comparative Aspects of Fatty Acid Occurrence and Distribution
I. Introduction
II. The Naturally Occurring Fatty Acids and Lipids
III. Formation of Fatty Acids and Lipids in the Living Organism
IV. Relationships between Types and Distribution of Fatty Acids and Their Biological Origin
V. Fatty Acid Composition and Mode of Combination
VI. Variations in Types and Distribution of Fatty Acids in Different Parts of the Organism
VII. Theory of Evolution and Fatty Acid Composition
References
2. Sterols: Their Structure and Distribution
I. Introduction
II. The Sterols
III. Sterols of Bacteria and Protozoa
IV. Sterols of Sponges
V. Sterols of Coelenterates
VI. Sterols of Ctenophores to Annelids
VII. Sterols of Arthropods
VIII. Sterols of Mollusks
IX. Sterols of Echinoderms
X. Sterols of Chordates
XI. Conclusions
References
3. Lipids: Steroid Metabolism
I. The Biosynthesis of Steroids
II. The Metabolism of Steroids
References
4. Bile Salts: Structure, Distribution, and Possible Biological Significance as a Species Character
I. Structure
II. Distribution
III. Bile Salts as a Species Character
References
5. Distribution of Phospholipids
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Glycerophosphatides
III. Structure of the Sphingophosphatides
IV. The Distribution of Phospholipids in Animal Tissues
V. The Distribution of Phospholipids in Plants
VI. The Phospholipids of Bacteria
References
6. The Metabolism of Phospholipids
I. The Biochemistry of Phospholipid Synthesis
II. Enzyme Systems That Degrade Phospholipids
III. The Pathways of Phospholipid Metabolism In Vivo
References
7. Natural Monosaccharides and Oligosaccharides: Their Structures and Occurrence
I. The Monosaccharides
II. Intersugar Glycosidic Compounds: Disaccharides and Oligosaccharides
III. Nucleosides, Nucleotides, and Nucleic Acids
IV. Aminodeoxy Monosaccharides, "Amino Sugars"
V. Occurrence of Some Commoner Monosaccharides, Free and in Glycosidic Combination
VI. The Occurrence of Oligosaccharides
VII. Chromatographic Examinations of Biological Materials for Free Sugars
References
8. Polysaccharidases
I. Introduction
II. The Enzymes of Glycogen and Starch Degradation
III. Dextranase
IV. Cellulases
V. Enzymes That Hydrolyze Other Polyglucosans
VI. Enzymes That Hydrolyze Mannans and Mannogalactans
VII. Enzymes That Hydrolyze Fructans
VIII. Enzymes That Hydrolyze Pentosans (Xylanase)
IX. Enzymes That Hydrolyze Polyuronides
X. Enzymes That Hydrolyze Pneumococcal Polysaccharides
XI. Mucopolysaccharases
XII. General Discussion
References
9. Saccharides: Alternate Routes of Metabolism
I. The Pentose Cycle
II. The Glucuronate Pathway
III. Heterofermentative Lactic Acid Degradation of Glucose
IV. The Entner-Doudoroff Scheme
V. Comparative Studies
VI. Direct Oxidations of Glucose and Polyols
References
10. Terpenoids: Structure and Distribution
I. Scheme of Terpenoid Structure
II. Structure and Distribution of Terpenoids
References
11. Terpenoids: Metabolism
I. The "'Isoprene Rule'" and Chemism of Terpenoid Biosynthesis
II. Ring Closures and Rearrangements
III. Biochemical Oxidations and Hydrogenations
IV. Chemotaxonomy
References
12. Quinones: Structure and Distribution
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Quinones in Nature
III. Biogenesis of Quinones
References
13. Melanins
I. Introduction
II. The Initial Stages of Melanogenesis
III. The Natural Distribution of Melanins
IV. The Structure of Melanins
References
14. Flavonoid Compounds
I. Survey of Naturally Occurring Compounds and Their Biosynthesis
II. The Distribution of Flavonoid Components
III. Metabolism and Function of Flavonoid Compounds
References
Author Index
Subject Index
