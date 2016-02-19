Compaction of Coarse-Grained Sediments, I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444411525, 9780080869292

Compaction of Coarse-Grained Sediments, I, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: G.V. Chilingarian K.H. Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080869292
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 807
Details

No. of pages:
807
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869292

G.V. Chilingarian Editor

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

K.H. Wolf Editor

