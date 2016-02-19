Compaction of Argillaceous Sediments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444410542, 9780080869278

Compaction of Argillaceous Sediments, Volume 16

1st Edition

Authors: H.H. Rieke G.V. Chilingarian
eBook ISBN: 9780080869278
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 423
No. of pages:
423
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869278

@qu:It is fortunate that the authors, who rank among the foremost experts in the subject field, decided to write this book... an excellent and broad picture of concepts and ideas... @source: Marine Chemistry

H.H. Rieke Author

Lafayette, LA, USA

G.V. Chilingarian Author

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

