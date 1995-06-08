Community Rehabilitation Services for People with Disabilities delves into the changes happening in the disability services in the United States. The book focuses on how these changes are affecting the way professionals and agencies relate to people with disabilities and their families. The text aims to provide an introductory view of the community revolution in disability services. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 breaks down the underlying principles of the community revolution in disability services. Part 2 discusses the problems and issues in the implementation of these principles. Part 3 accounts for the changes in practices and value orientations of professionals involved in providing services for people with disabilities. The book will provide a rich source of insight for healthcare professionals, social workers, nurses, caregivers, teachers, counselors, psychiatrists, therapists, and community planners.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

List of Contributors

Part I The New Paradigm: Its Conceptual, Legislative, and Ethical Foundations

1 Shifting Paradigms in Services to People with Disabilities

2 Shifting Paradigms to Natural Supports: A Practical Response to a Crisis in Disabilities Services

3 The Influence of Legislation on Services to People with Disabilities

4 Ethical Challenges in Supporting Persons with Disabilities

5 Elements for a Code of Everyday Ethics for Disability Services

Part II Implementation Issues

6 Maintaining Quality and Managing Change: Administration in Transition

7 Collaborative Teamwork in Training and Technical Assistance: Enhancing Community Support for Persons with Disabilities

8 Shifting Roles of Parents and Families

9 Multicultural Influences on Rehabilitation Training and Services: The Shift to Valuing Nondominant Cultures

10 Assessment of Natural Supports in Community Rehabilitation Services

Part III The Changing Roles and Functions of Professionals

11 The Changing Role of Social Workers

12 Rehabilitation Counseling and the Community Paradigm

13 Communication Sciences

14 Nursing Services

15 Assistive Technology

16 Shifting Paradigms in School Environments: Special Education and the Role of the Educator

17 The Psychiatrist's Role in the Care and Treatment of Individuals with Disabilities: Changing Paradigms

18 The Changing Roles of Psychologists: The Influence of Paradigm Shifts

19 Physical Therapy

20 Therapeutic Recreation: Historical Paradigms and a Conundrum for Use in the Future

Index