Unit 1: Role and Context of Community/Public Health Nursing Practice



1. Responsibilities for Care in Community/Public Health Nursing



2. Origins and Future of Community/Public Health Nursing



3. The United States Health Care System



4. Financing of Health Care: Context for Community/Public Health Nursing



5. Global Health



6. Legal Context for Community/Public Health Nursing Practice



Unit 2: Core Concepts for the Practice of Community/Public Health Nursing



7. Epidemiology: Unraveling the Mysteries of Disease and Health



8. Communicable Diseases



9. Environmental Health Risks: At Home, at Work, and in the Community



10. Relevance of Culture and Values for Community/Public Health Nursing



Unit 3: Family as Client



11. Home Visit: Opening the Doors for Family Health



12. A Family Perspective in Community/Public Health Nursing



13. Family Case Management



14. Multiproblem Families



Unit 4: Community as Client



15. Community Assessment



16. Community Diagnosis, Planning, and Intervention



17. Evaluation of Nursing Care with Communities



Unit 5: Tools for Practice



18. Health Promotion and Risk Reduction in the Community



19. Screening and Referral



20. Health Teaching



Unit 6: Contemporary Problems in Community/Public Health Nursing



21. Vulnerable Populations



22. Disaster Management: Caring for Communities in an Emergency



23. Violence: A Social and Family Problem



24. Adolescent Sexual Activity and Teenage Pregnancy



25. Substance Use Disorders



Unit 7: Support for Special Populations



26. Rehabilitation Clients in the Community



27. Children in the Community



28. Elderly Persons in the Community



Unit 8: Settings for Community/Public Health Nursing Practice



29. State and Local Health Departments



30. School Health



31. Home Health Care



32. Rural Health



33. Community Mental Health