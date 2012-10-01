Community/Public Health Nursing Practice - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455707621, 9781455775224

Community/Public Health Nursing Practice

5th Edition

Health for Families and Populations

Authors: Frances Maurer Claudia Smith
Paperback ISBN: 9781455707621
eBook ISBN: 9781455775224
eBook ISBN: 9780323293747
eBook ISBN: 9781455726011
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st October 2012
Page Count: 888
Description

Focusing on practical, need-to-know information, Community/Public Health Nursing Practice helps you learn how to apply the nursing process at the community and family level. It features an engaging, easy-to-understand writing style, as well as assessment tools, detailed case studies, and clinical examples that demonstrate how key concepts apply to real-world practice. Additional resources on the companion Evolve website expand and enhance content within the text.

Key Features

    • Practical features including Case Studies, Ethics in Practice, and The Nursing Process in Practice illustrate real-world applications of key community/public health nursing concepts.
    • A complete unit on the community as client helps you understand how the assessment, diagnosis, planning, intervention, and evaluation steps of the nursing process apply to the community, as opposed to an individual. 
    • A chapter devoted to community assessment provides a complete assessment tool and shows you how the tool applies to two different types of communities.
    • UNIQUE! A chapter on screening and referral promotes population-focused practice, which is the crux of community/public health nursing.
    • A separate unit on the family emphasizes the importance of viewing the family as a singular client.
    • A complete discussion of the Minnesota Wheel helps you better understand this widely-accepted framework for community/public health nursing practice.
    • Helpful sections such as Focus Questions, Chapter Outlines, Key Ideas, and Learning by Experience and Reflection help you pinpoint essential information.

    Table of Contents

    Unit 1: Role and Context of Community/Public Health Nursing Practice

    1. Responsibilities for Care in Community/Public Health Nursing

    2. Origins and Future of Community/Public Health Nursing

    3. The United States Health Care System

    4. Financing of Health Care: Context for Community/Public Health Nursing

    5. Global Health

    6. Legal Context for Community/Public Health Nursing Practice

    Unit 2: Core Concepts for the Practice of Community/Public Health Nursing

    7. Epidemiology: Unraveling the Mysteries of Disease and Health

    8. Communicable Diseases

    9. Environmental Health Risks: At Home, at Work, and in the Community

    10. Relevance of Culture and Values for Community/Public Health Nursing

    Unit 3: Family as Client

    11. Home Visit: Opening the Doors for Family Health

    12. A Family Perspective in Community/Public Health Nursing

    13. Family Case Management

    14. Multiproblem Families

    Unit 4: Community as Client

    15. Community Assessment

    16. Community Diagnosis, Planning, and Intervention

    17. Evaluation of Nursing Care with Communities

    Unit 5: Tools for Practice

    18. Health Promotion and Risk Reduction in the Community

    19. Screening and Referral

    20. Health Teaching

    Unit 6: Contemporary Problems in Community/Public Health Nursing

    21. Vulnerable Populations

    22. Disaster Management: Caring for Communities in an Emergency

    23. Violence: A Social and Family Problem

    24. Adolescent Sexual Activity and Teenage Pregnancy

    25. Substance Use Disorders

    Unit 7: Support for Special Populations

    26. Rehabilitation Clients in the Community

    27. Children in the Community

    28. Elderly Persons in the Community

    Unit 8: Settings for Community/Public Health Nursing Practice

    29. State and Local Health Departments

    30. School Health

    31. Home Health Care

    32. Rural Health

    33. Community Mental Health

    About the Author

    Frances Maurer

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Community Health Educator and Consultant, Baltimore, Maryland

    Claudia Smith

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Community/Public Health Nursing Educator and Consultant, Bowie, Maryland

