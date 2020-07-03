Community Mental Health Engagement with Racially Diverse Populations
1st Edition
Description
Community Mental Health Engagement with Racially Diverse Populations summarizes research on reducing mental health disparities in underserved populations through community engagement programs. It discusses the efficacy of such programs with specific minorities and cultures, for specific disorders, and via specific communities. It identifies how and why community engagement works with these populations, how best to set up new community programs, the steps and stakeholders to success, and with case studies showing successes and challenges involved.
Key Features
- Summarizes success of community programs for mental health improvement
- Identifies how and why these programs achieve success through patient engagement
- Explores efficacy with specific ethnicities and cultures
- Discusses efficacy of programs through schools, churches, non-profits, and more
- Includes case studies with their successes and challenges
- Provides guidelines for development and implementation of community programs
Readership
Researchers in clinical psychology, and practitioners working with underserved minorities
Table of Contents
Section 1: Background
1. Introduction (Breland-Noble)
2. Foundations of Patient and Community Engagement
Section 2: Research and Capacity Building in Action
3. Patient and Community Engagement for Mental Health Disparities in Latino Youth
4. Patient and Community Engagement for Mental Health Disparities in Asian Youth
5. Patient and Community Engagement for Mental Health Disparities in Native American/American Indian Youth
6. Patient and Community Engagement for Mental Health Disparities in Arab Youth
7. Patient and Community Engagement for Mental Health Disparities in Black Youth
8. Families and Engagement
Section 3: Settings for Partnerships
9. Churches/Faith Communities
10. Schools
11. Community Based Organizations
12. Non-Profits
13. Youth Led Organizations
14. Hospitals and Clinics
15. Conclusion: Best practices and implementation considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128180129
About the Editor
Alfiee Breland-Noble
Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble is Director of The AAKOMA (African American Knowledge Optimized for Mindfully-Healthy Adolescents) Project and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Georgetown University Medical School. She is an adolescent and child psychologist and a researcher in academic medicine. Her research interests include increasing mental health treatment use by African American and culturally diverse youth and families and reducing the stigma associated with mood disorders, mental illness and treatments for all youth. Her research is supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIMH, NIMHD, NICHD), SAMHSA and foundations. Dr. Breland-Noble completed her training at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Ph.D.), New York University (M.A.), Howard University (B.A.), Duke University School of Medicine (2 postdoctoral fellowships) and recently completed a Masters in Health Sciences (M.H.Sc., May 2010 at the Duke University School of Medicine. Through the AAKOMA Project, Dr. Breland-Noble designed and tested an evidence-based, culturally relevant behavioral intervention to improve psychological/psychiatric treatment engagement by African American adolescents and their families. The project expanded into The AAKOMA Lab upon Dr. Breland-Noble's recruitment to the Georgetown University Medical Center Department of Psychiatry where she is a leader in the area of child and family mental health disparities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry, Georgetown University Medical Center