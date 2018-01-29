Community Medicine: Practical Manual
1st Edition
Description
Reflecting author’s experience as a teacher, guide and examiner this book is primarily for the MBBS students to face the practical examination and viva; however, it is also useful for the students pursuing MD/DNB (Community Medicine), MPH, DPH and other relevant disciplines.
Key Features
- The book is designed with many figures and tables for easy understanding.
- Practical part of the book includes spotters with coloured figures, exercises with solutions and clinicosocial case with details of specific cases. Additionally, chapters such as dietary assessment, family study proforma and visits to various centres are included.
- Viva part includes important sample theory viva questions with answers.
- This book is provided with online content which includes additional practical and viva questions, answers to practice exercises, links to health programmes and useful websites, and images in community medicine. Topics such as OSCE/OSPE, food adulteration and tips for PowerPoint presentation are also included in the online content.
Table of Contents
PART A: PRACTICAL
Section 1: Spotters
1 Vaccination
2 Nutrition
3 Contraception
4 Medical Entomology
5 Disinfectants
6 Drugs of Public Health Importance
7 Maternal and Child Health (MCH)
8 Insecticides
9 Environment
10 Miscellaneous Spotters
Section 2: Exercises
11 Biostatistics
12 Epidemiology
13 Demography
14 Nutrition
15 Water
Section 3: Clinicosocial Case
16 Introduction to Clinicosocial Case
17 Proforma for Clinicosocial Case
18 Details of Specific Clinicosocial Cases
Section 4: Miscellaneous
19 Dietary Assessment of Individual and Family
20 Family Study Proforma
21 Field Visits to Health Establishments/Centres
PART B: VIVA-VOCE
22 History of Medicine and Public Health
23 Concepts of Health and Disease
24 General Epidemiology
25 Screening for Disease
26 Epidemiology of Communicable Diseases and Related National Health Programmes
27 Epidemiology of Noncommunicable Diseases and Related National Health Programmes
28 Environment and Health
29 Biomedical Waste Management
30 Disaster Management
31 Occupational Health
32 Nutrition and Health
33 Demography and Family Welfare
34 Maternal and Child Health, Geriatrics
35 Health Education and Communication
36 Mental Health and Drug Abuse
37 Genetics and Health
38 Health Information and Biostatistics
39 Medicine and Social Sciences
40 Health Care of the Community
41 Health Planning and Management
42 International Health
43 Miscellaneous
Annexure I Important Health Days
Annexure II Health Related Important Indicators of India
Content available online at www.MedEnact.com:
- Answers to "Exercises for Practice"
- Add-on Spotters, Exercises, Viva and Miscellaneous
- Links to Important Documents
- Additional Images
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 29th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249956
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249949