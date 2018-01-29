Community Medicine: Practical Manual

PART A: PRACTICAL

Section 1: Spotters

1 Vaccination

2 Nutrition

3 Contraception

4 Medical Entomology

5 Disinfectants

6 Drugs of Public Health Importance

7 Maternal and Child Health (MCH)

8 Insecticides

9 Environment

10 Miscellaneous Spotters

Section 2: Exercises

11 Biostatistics

12 Epidemiology

13 Demography

14 Nutrition

15 Water

Section 3: Clinicosocial Case

16 Introduction to Clinicosocial Case

17 Proforma for Clinicosocial Case

18 Details of Specific Clinicosocial Cases

Section 4: Miscellaneous

19 Dietary Assessment of Individual and Family

20 Family Study Proforma

21 Field Visits to Health Establishments/Centres

PART B: VIVA-VOCE

22 History of Medicine and Public Health

23 Concepts of Health and Disease

24 General Epidemiology

25 Screening for Disease

26 Epidemiology of Communicable Diseases and Related National Health Programmes

27 Epidemiology of Noncommunicable Diseases and Related National Health Programmes

28 Environment and Health

29 Biomedical Waste Management

30 Disaster Management

31 Occupational Health

32 Nutrition and Health

33 Demography and Family Welfare

34 Maternal and Child Health, Geriatrics

35 Health Education and Communication

36 Mental Health and Drug Abuse

37 Genetics and Health

38 Health Information and Biostatistics

39 Medicine and Social Sciences

40 Health Care of the Community

41 Health Planning and Management

42 International Health

43 Miscellaneous

Annexure I Important Health Days

Annexure II Health Related Important Indicators of India

Content available online at www.MedEnact.com: