Communicative Behavior and Evolution
1st Edition
Description
Communicative Behavior and Evolution presents the selected works of experts from different scientific disciplines that investigate the evolution of communicative behavior. The book is composed of papers that study communicative behavior of humans and of different kinds of animals. The text contains articles that discuss attempts in the study of behavioral evolution; communication and human language; the behavior-genetic approach; systems approach to genetic and selection mechanisms; investigation of interspecific communication; and learned language in chimpanzees. Zoologists, ethologists, behavioral geneticists, and psychologists will find this book highly interesting.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Diversity, Evolution, and Communication
Social Interaction and Communication
Behavior and Evolution
Emphases and Omissions
Chapter 1
Evolution, Behavior, and Language
Evolution and Change
Metaphors and Behavior
Heredity and Behavior
Extrapolation and Behavior
Behavior and Language
References
Chapter 2
Genetics and Communication
Some Formal Properties of Communication
Homology, Epigenesis, Tabulae Rasa
Experimental Studies of Development
Communication in Hybrids
Summary and Conclusions
Evolution in Sender and Receiver
References
Chapter 3
Genetic Variation and the Evolution of Communication
The Genetic Theory of Evolution
Adaptation and Variation in Behavior
The Evolution of Communicatory Signals
Systems and Signals
Major Consequences of the Genetic Theory of Evolution
References
Chapter 4
Evolution of Communication Patterns in Animals
The Problem
Genetic Models of Communication Behavior
Evidence from Social Mammals
Canids as Evolutionary Models
Applications to Man
References
Chapter 5
Concerning the Evolution of Nonverbal Communication in Man
Introduction
Behavior as an Adaptation
Phylogenetically Adapted Behavior in Man
Social Behavior and Communication
Structures and Patterns in Behavior
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6
The Ontogeny and Phylogeny of Social Interactions
Two Views of the Ontogeny-Phylogeny Relationship
Some Instances of Heterochronies in Behavior
Phylogeny and the Development of Social Interchanges in Children
Social Development in Nonhuman Young
Neotony or Acceleration?
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 7
Cultural Evolution of Learned Language in Chimpanzees
Project Washoe
Expanding Horizons in Signing Chimpanzees
Closing Remarks
References
Postscript
Social Organization and the Evolution of Communication
Selected Issues
Remaining Questions
Reference
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
No. of pages: 192
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263427