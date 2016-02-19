Communicative Behavior and Evolution presents the selected works of experts from different scientific disciplines that investigate the evolution of communicative behavior. The book is composed of papers that study communicative behavior of humans and of different kinds of animals. The text contains articles that discuss attempts in the study of behavioral evolution; communication and human language; the behavior-genetic approach; systems approach to genetic and selection mechanisms; investigation of interspecific communication; and learned language in chimpanzees. Zoologists, ethologists, behavioral geneticists, and psychologists will find this book highly interesting.

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Diversity, Evolution, and Communication

Social Interaction and Communication

Behavior and Evolution

Emphases and Omissions

Chapter 1

Evolution, Behavior, and Language

Evolution and Change

Metaphors and Behavior

Heredity and Behavior

Extrapolation and Behavior

Behavior and Language

References

Chapter 2

Genetics and Communication

Some Formal Properties of Communication

Homology, Epigenesis, Tabulae Rasa

Experimental Studies of Development

Communication in Hybrids

Summary and Conclusions

Evolution in Sender and Receiver

References

Chapter 3

Genetic Variation and the Evolution of Communication

The Genetic Theory of Evolution

Adaptation and Variation in Behavior

The Evolution of Communicatory Signals

Systems and Signals

Major Consequences of the Genetic Theory of Evolution

References

Chapter 4

Evolution of Communication Patterns in Animals

The Problem

Genetic Models of Communication Behavior

Evidence from Social Mammals

Canids as Evolutionary Models

Applications to Man

References

Chapter 5

Concerning the Evolution of Nonverbal Communication in Man

Introduction

Behavior as an Adaptation

Phylogenetically Adapted Behavior in Man

Social Behavior and Communication

Structures and Patterns in Behavior

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6

The Ontogeny and Phylogeny of Social Interactions

Two Views of the Ontogeny-Phylogeny Relationship

Some Instances of Heterochronies in Behavior

Phylogeny and the Development of Social Interchanges in Children

Social Development in Nonhuman Young

Neotony or Acceleration?

Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 7

Cultural Evolution of Learned Language in Chimpanzees

Project Washoe

Expanding Horizons in Signing Chimpanzees

Closing Remarks

References

Postscript

Social Organization and the Evolution of Communication

Selected Issues

Remaining Questions

Reference

Author Index

Subject Index