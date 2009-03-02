Communications Engineering Desk Reference
1st Edition
Description
A one-stop desk reference for R&D engineers involved in communications engineering, this book will not gather dust on the shelf. It brings together the essential professional reference content from leading international contributors in the field. Material covers a wide scope of topics, including voice, computer, facsimile, video, and multimedia data technologies.
Key Features
- A hard-working desk reference, providing all the essential material needed by communications engineers on a day-to-day basis
- Fundamentals, key techniques, engineering best practice and rules-of-thumb together in one quick-reference sourcebook
- Definitive content by the leading authors in the field
Readership
R & D Engineers; University researchers developing the latest methods, technologies and standards; Design Engineers / Product development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 2nd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123746481
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977939
About the Author
Erik Dahlman
Erik Dahlman works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Stefan Parkvall
Stefan Parkvall works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Johan Skold
Johan Skold works at Ericsson Research and are deeply involved in 4G and 5G development and standardization since the early days of 3G research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Per Beming
Affiliations and Expertise
Ericsson, Sweden
Alan Bovik
Al Bovik is the General Dynamics Endowed Fellow and Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is the Associate Director of the Center for Vision and Image Sciences. He has published nearly 300 techincal articles in the general area of image and video processing and holds two U.S. patents.
Dr. Bovik is a recipient of the IEEE Signal Processing Society Meritorious Service Award (1998), and is a two-time Honorable Mention winner of the international Pattern Recognition Society Award. He is a fellow of the IEEE, is the Editor-in-Chief of the IEEE Transactions on Image Processing, serves on many other boards and panels, and was the Founding General Chairman of the IEEE International Conference on Image Processing, which was first held in Austin, Texas in 1994.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, Austin, USA
Bruce Fette
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, General Dynamics, Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Keith Jack
Keith Jack is Director of Product Marketing at Sigma Designs. Sigma Designs develops and markets high-performance, highly-integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) semiconductors for IPTV Set-top Boxes, Blu-ray and HD DVD Players/Recorders, HDTVs, Digital Media Adapters, and Portable Media Players. Prior to joining Sigma Designs, Mr. Jack held various marketing and chip design positions at Harris Semiconductor, Brooktree, and Rockwell International. He has been involved in over 40 multimedia chips for the consumer market.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Product Marketing, Sigma Designs, Fremont, CA, USA
Farid Dowla
Farid Dowla received his BS, MS, and PhD in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He joined Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shortly after receiving his doctorate in 1985. His research interests include adaptive filters, signal processing, wireless communication systems, and RF/mobile communication. He currently directs a research team focused on ultra-widebandRFradar and communication systems. Dowla is also an adjunct associate professor of electrical engineering at the University of California at Davis. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and Sigma Xi. He holds three patents in signal processing area, has authored a book on neural networks for the U.S. Department of Defense, and has edited a book on geophysical signal processing. He contributes to numerous IEEE and professional journals and is a frequent seminar participant at professional conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, University of California-Davis, USA
Casimer DeCusatis
Dr. Casimer DeCusatis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and technical executive based in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He currently serves as Chief Technology Officer for IBM Systems Networking Strategic Alliances, and has played a leading role in developing data center network and I/O solutions, including extended distance connectivity. He is an IBM Master Inventor with over 100 patents, and recipient of several industry awards, including the IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award, the Sigma Xi Walston Chubb Award for Innovation, the EDN Innovator of the Year Award, the Mensa Research Foundation Copper Black Award for Creative Achievement, the Penn State Outstanding Scholar Alumnus Award, and the IEEE/HKN Outstanding Young Electrical Engineer award (including a citation from the President of the United States and an American flag flown in his honor over the U.S. Capitol). He is co-author of more than 120 technical papers, book chapters, and encyclopedia articles, and editor of the Handbook of Fiber Optic Data Communication (now in its 4rd edition). He is a member of the IBM Academy of Technology and co-leader of the Academy study “Innovation Ecosystems”. Dr. DeCusatis received the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.) in 1988 and 1990, respectively, and the B.S. degree magna cum laude in the Engineering Science Honors Program from the Pennsylvania State University (University Park, PA) in 1986. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, Optical Society of America, and SPIE (the international optical engineering society), a member of the Order of the Engineer, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, Mensa, and various other professional organizations and honor societies (http://www.decusatis.net/casimer/ ); he was recognized as one of Sigma Xi’s Distinguished Members during their 125th anniversary celebration. He is also Founder and Director of Hudson Valley FIRST Lego League (http://www.facebook.com/HudsonValleyFLL) which offers over 1,000 students each year the opportunity to pursue their interest in science and technology. His discussions on data networking are available on Twitter (@Dr_Casimer) or his data networking blog (https://www-304.ibm.com/connections/blogs/DCN/ ).
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Engineer, IBM Corporation
Ed da Silva
Affiliations and Expertise
Open University, UK
Luis M. Correia
Luis M. Correia was born in Portimao, Portugal, on October 1958. He received the Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from IST-TUL (Technical University of Lisbon) in 1991, where he is currently a Professor in Telecommunications, with his work focused in Wireless/Mobile Communications in the areas of propagation, channel characterisation, radio networks, traffic, and services. He has acted as a consultant for Portuguese GSM operators and the telecommunications regulator. Besides being responsible for research projects at the national level, he has been active in various ones within European frameworks (RACE, ACTS, IST and COST). He participated in and was co-editor of the Final Report for COST 231, and Chairman and editor of the Final Reports of COST 259 and COST 273. He has authored many papers and communications in international journals and conferences, for which he has served also as a reviewer, and co-edited several special issues; he currently serves as the Editor for Wireless of the European Transactions on Telecommunications. He has served as evaluator and auditor in ACTS, ESPRIT and IST frameworks. He was the Chairman of the Technical Programme Committee of PIMRC’2002. He is part of the Expert Advisory Group and of the Steering Board of the European eMobility platform, and of the COST Domain Committee on ICT
Affiliations and Expertise
IST - Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal
Philip Chou
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft Research, Redmond, WA, USA
Mihaela van der Schaar
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Ronald Kitchen
Affiliations and Expertise
MIEE; MIQA
Daniel Dobkin
Daniel Dobkin has been involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of communications devices, components, and systems for over 28 years. He holds a BS from the California Institute of Technology, and MS and PhD degrees from Stanford University, all in Applied Physics. He is the author of three books and 30 technical publications, and holds 7 US patents as inventor or co-inventor. He has given numerous talks and classes on radio-frequency identification in the US and Asia. He specializes in physical-layer issues: radios and signal generation, antennas, and signal propagation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, Technical Marketing, WJ Communications, San Jose, CA, USA
Dan Bensky
Alan Bensky, MScEE, an electronics engineering consultant with over 25 years of experience in analog and digital design, management, and marketing. Specializing in wireless circuits and systems, Bensky has carried out projects for varied military and consumer applications. He is the author of Short-range Wireless Communication, Second Edition, published by Elsevier, 2004, and has written several articles in international and local publications. He has taught courses and gives lectures on radio engineering topics. Bensky is a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
RF/Wireless Designer & Consultant
Juanita Ellis
Juanita Ellis has been at the forefront in working with corporations in the areas of convergence, computer Security and e-business. Some of these companies include Sony, JCPenney, SWBell, Boeing, Xerox, Bell Atlantic, MCI, Citibank and Toyota.
Currently, she works with companies in helping deploy voice and data networks, converged solutions, VPN security and call center applications. In addition, she was a technical manager at Lotus/IBM for the southern, mid-Atlantic, and eastern regions of the United States. As a technical manager, she was responsible for designing and architecting enterprise-wide applications that integrated with enterprise resource planning systems, Internet technologies, and relational and transaction-based systems. She is currently an independent consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Charles Pursell
Affiliations and Expertise
All 3 with Avaya, Inc., Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Joy Rahman
Leonidas Guibas
Professor Guibas heads the Geometric Computation group in the Computer Science Department of Stanford University, where he works on algorithms for sensing, modeling, reasoning about, rendering, and acting on the physical world. He is well-known for his work in computational geometry, computer graphics, and discrete algorithms. Professor Guibas obtained his Ph.D. from Stanford, has worked at PARC, MIT, and DEC/SRC, and was recently elected an ACM Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geometric Computing Group, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Feng Zhao
Feng Zhao is a senior researcher at Microsoft, where he manages the Networked Embedded Computing Group. He received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT and has taught at at Stanford University and Ohio State University. Dr. Zhao was a principal scientist at Xerox PARC and directed PARC’s sensor network research effort. He is serving as the Editor-In-Chief of ACM Transactions on Sensor Networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft Research, Redmond, WA