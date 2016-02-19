Communication in Development
1st Edition
Description
Communication in Development presents the proceedings of the 28th Symposium of the Society for Developmental Biology, held in Boulder, Colorado, on June 16-18, 1969. It is organized into five parts encompassing 12 chapters that discuss the progress of research in developmental communication, communication within the cell, and cell interaction. The book initially presents the evolution of developmental communication systems in cells, focusing on prebiological models. It goes on to describe intracellular communication from the cytoplasm to the nucleus, and the nature of the molecules that participate in communication. A chapter also describes communication physiology, pointing to cell surface and the nucleus as the first and last sites of developmental change. A discussion on the localization in the developing Fucus egg is also provided. The third part deals with the cellular and molecular events occurring during the inductive phase, with an emphasis on the role of complex cellular interactions. The fourth part covers the mechanism of nervous and hormonal communication in insects. It also presents evidence, obtained by a combination of biochemical and autoradiographic techniques, on the nature of hormone-dependent tissues and their interaction with estradiol. It also discusses the role of auxin as a communication carrier in plant cell enlargement. The concluding part examines the role of nitrate pathway mechanisms in plant cell communication. It also examines the significance of light on plant and animal developmental stages. This book will greatly appeal to cell and developmental biologists, physiologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors and Presiding Chairmen
I. How It All Came About
How Does a Molecule Become a Message?
Introduction
Some Properties of Languages and Symbols
What Is the Simplest Message?
What Is the Simplest Natural Language?
The Simplest Artificial Languages
The Simulation of Origins
The Role of Theory in Biology
Acknowledgment
References
Evolution of Developmental Communication Systems
Prologue
Introduction
Prebiological Models: Statistical
Prebiological Models: Chemical
Prebiological Models: Enzymes
Prebiological Models: Replication
Epilogue
References
II. Much Later—The Cell Communing with Itself
An Analysis of Bacterial Growth
The System
The Collection of Data
Numerical Analysis
Genetic Analysis
The Model
Consequences of the Analysis
Deficiencies in the Analysis
Acknowledgments
References
Intracellular Communication in Early Animal Development
Introduction
Evidence for Communication between the Cytoplasm and Nucleus of Differentiating Cells
The Nature of Cytoplasmic Components That Influence Nuclear Activity
The Passage of Cytoplasmic Molecules into the Nucleus, and Their Association with Chromosomes, in Nondifferentiating Cells
The Mechanism of Cytoplasmic Communication with the Nucleus
Acknowledgments
References
On the Centripetal Course of Development, the Fucus Egg, and Self-electrophoresis
A Viewpoint of Development and Communication
Localization in the Developing Fucus Egg
The Amplification Process in Fucales Eggs
How to Test the Electrical Hypotheses
Direct Measurements of Longitudinal Cytoplasmic Fields
Tip Growth as Localized Secretion
Concluding Remarks
Summary
Appendix I: Donnan Potential between Two Similar Fixed-Charge Phases Bearing Few Mobile Ions of the Fixed Charges' Sign
Acknowledgments
References
III. Cells Talking with Cells
Cellular Interaction in the Induction of Antibody Synthesis
Introduction
The Role of Peritoneal Macrophages in the Initiation of a Primary Antibody Response in Vitro
The Reticuloendothelial System and Antibody Formation in Vivo
Ribonucleic Acid from Antigenically Stimulated Macrophages as the Immunogen (Vertical Cell-to-Cell Transmission)
Transfer of Antibody Formation by RNA from Cells of Antibody-producing Tissues (Horizontal Transmission)
More Cellular Interactions: Lymphocytes Affecting Macrophages
A View of Antibody Synthesis Involving Interactions between Three Cell Types
Discussion, Speculation, and Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
IV. The Organism Conversing with Its Cells
Nervous and Hormonal Communication in Insect Development
The Genetic Construction Manual
Morphogenesis and the Nervous System
The Brain Hormone
The Prothoracic Glands: Ecdysone
The Phytoecdysones
Pathological Effects of Excessive Ecdysone
Mode of Action of Ecdysone
The Macromolecular Factor
Growth without Metamorphosis: Juvenile Hormone and the Status Quo
The Cecropia Juvenile Hormone
Juvenile Hormone and Embryonic Development
References
Estrogen-Receptor Interaction in Target Tissues
Introduction and Background
Intracellular Localization of Estrogen in Uterus
Estrophilic Substances of Uterine Tissue
Two-Step Interaction of Estradiol in Uterus
Discussion and Summary
Acknowledgments
References
The Action of Auxin on Cell Enlargement in Plants
Introduction
Gene Activation Hypothesis
Alternative Modes of Auxin Action
Physical Nature of the Growth Response to Auxin
Biochemical Action on the Cell Wall
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
V. The Environment Instructing the Cell
Control of Nutrient Assimilation, A Growth-Regulating Mechanism in Cultured Plant Cells
Metabolites as Developmental Messages
The Nitrate Pathway, A Communication Line
Nitrate Reductase and Nitrite Reductase Enzymology
Regulation of the Nitrate Pathway
The Cultured Tobacco Cell System
Control of Growth through the Nitrate Pathway
Control Circuitry of the Nitrate Pathway
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Light in Plant and Animal Development
Introduction
Control of Plant Reproduction by Light
Other Responses of Plants to Change in Form of Phytochrome
Rapid Action of Pfr
The Manner of Pfr Action in Flowering and Other Responses
Responses Dependent on Photosensitized Oxidations
Light Action in Control of Insect Diapause and Activity
Action Spectra of Diapause Control
Summary
References
Communication in Development: a Postscript
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157711