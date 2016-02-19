Communication in Development presents the proceedings of the 28th Symposium of the Society for Developmental Biology, held in Boulder, Colorado, on June 16-18, 1969. It is organized into five parts encompassing 12 chapters that discuss the progress of research in developmental communication, communication within the cell, and cell interaction. The book initially presents the evolution of developmental communication systems in cells, focusing on prebiological models. It goes on to describe intracellular communication from the cytoplasm to the nucleus, and the nature of the molecules that participate in communication. A chapter also describes communication physiology, pointing to cell surface and the nucleus as the first and last sites of developmental change. A discussion on the localization in the developing Fucus egg is also provided. The third part deals with the cellular and molecular events occurring during the inductive phase, with an emphasis on the role of complex cellular interactions. The fourth part covers the mechanism of nervous and hormonal communication in insects. It also presents evidence, obtained by a combination of biochemical and autoradiographic techniques, on the nature of hormone-dependent tissues and their interaction with estradiol. It also discusses the role of auxin as a communication carrier in plant cell enlargement. The concluding part examines the role of nitrate pathway mechanisms in plant cell communication. It also examines the significance of light on plant and animal developmental stages. This book will greatly appeal to cell and developmental biologists, physiologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents



