Communication and Clinical Effectiveness in Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Authors: Frances Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9780702038532
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656658
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th November 2004
Page Count: 272
Description
Incorporating a patient-focused perspective on communication and health care, this new title for physical and occupational therapists and students provides practical strategies for effective communication with both colleagues and patients. Written in a straightforward, easy-to-understand style, it offers a multidisciplinary, evidence-based approach and an emphasis on reflective practice, making it a timely and useful resource for today's readers.
Key Features
- Discusses strategies for communicating with both colleagues and patients
- Examines the evidence for the importance of effective communication in enhancing clinical effectiveness
- Contains reflective exercises for self-awareness of personal communication skills and difficulties
- Provides case studies that allow the reader to analyze a range of realistic communication problems
- Includes research-based evidence throughout
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Taking a research-guided approach to communication
2. Models of health, illness and rehabilitation
3. Understanding patients’ experiences of ill-health and health-care
4. Patients’ communication needs in health-care settings
5. Skillful communication and clinical effectiveness
6. Working in partnership with patients
7. Providing support
8. Patient education and empowerment
9. Teamwork in the rehabilitation setting
10. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 11th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038532
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750656658
About the Author
Frances Reynolds
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Psychology and Rehabilitation Counselling, Department of Health Studies, Brunel University, Isleworth, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.