Communication and Clinical Effectiveness in Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750656658, 9780702038532

Communication and Clinical Effectiveness in Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Authors: Frances Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9780702038532
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656658
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th November 2004
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Incorporating a patient-focused perspective on communication and health care, this new title for physical and occupational therapists and students provides practical strategies for effective communication with both colleagues and patients. Written in a straightforward, easy-to-understand style, it offers a multidisciplinary, evidence-based approach and an emphasis on reflective practice, making it a timely and useful resource for today's readers.

Key Features

  • Discusses strategies for communicating with both colleagues and patients
  • Examines the evidence for the importance of effective communication in enhancing clinical effectiveness
  • Contains reflective exercises for self-awareness of personal communication skills and difficulties
  • Provides case studies that allow the reader to analyze a range of realistic communication problems
  • Includes research-based evidence throughout

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction: Taking a research-guided approach to communication
    2. Models of health, illness and rehabilitation
    3. Understanding patients’ experiences of ill-health and health-care
    4. Patients’ communication needs in health-care settings
    5. Skillful communication and clinical effectiveness
    6. Working in partnership with patients
    7. Providing support
    8. Patient education and empowerment
    9. Teamwork in the rehabilitation setting
    10. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038532
Paperback ISBN:
9780750656658

About the Author

Frances Reynolds

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Psychology and Rehabilitation Counselling, Department of Health Studies, Brunel University, Isleworth, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.