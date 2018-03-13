Common Procedures—Common Problems, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583268, 9780323583275

Common Procedures—Common Problems, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 37-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780323583275
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583268
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th March 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Common Procedures—Common Problems – Table of Contents

Preface: Common Procedures—Common Problems: It’s Complicated

Shoulder Instability: Common Problems and Solutions

Shoulder Rotator Cuff Pathology: Common Problems and Solutions

Shoulder Acromioclavicular and Coracoclavicular Ligament Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions

Elbow Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions

Hand and Wrist Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions

Hip Arthroscopy: Common Problems and Solutions

Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions

Knee MLI Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions

Knee Meniscus Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions

Knee Cartilage Repair and Restoration: Common Problems and Solutions

Foot and Ankle Surgery: Common Problems and Solutions

Pediatric Sports Medicine Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions

Rehabilitation: Common Problems and Solutions

Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, edited by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller, will focus on common procedure and common problems in sports medicine. Subjects discussed include, but are not limited to: Rotator Cuff, Shoulder Instability, Elbow, Hand, Hip, ACL, Knee Multiple Ligament, Knee Meniscus, Knee Cartilage, Foot and Ankle, Pediatrics and Rehabilitation.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583275
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583268

About the Authors

Mark Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.