Common Procedures—Common Problems, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 37-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Common Procedures—Common Problems: It’s Complicated
Shoulder Instability: Common Problems and Solutions
Shoulder Rotator Cuff Pathology: Common Problems and Solutions
Shoulder Acromioclavicular and Coracoclavicular Ligament Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions
Elbow Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions
Hand and Wrist Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions
Hip Arthroscopy: Common Problems and Solutions
Knee Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions
Knee MLI Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions
Knee Meniscus Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions
Knee Cartilage Repair and Restoration: Common Problems and Solutions
Foot and Ankle Surgery: Common Problems and Solutions
Pediatric Sports Medicine Injuries: Common Problems and Solutions
Rehabilitation: Common Problems and Solutions
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, edited by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller, will focus on common procedure and common problems in sports medicine. Subjects discussed include, but are not limited to: Rotator Cuff, Shoulder Instability, Elbow, Hand, Hip, ACL, Knee Multiple Ligament, Knee Meniscus, Knee Cartilage, Foot and Ankle, Pediatrics and Rehabilitation.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583275
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583268
About the Authors
Mark Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia