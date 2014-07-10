Common Musculoskeletal Problems in the Ambulatory Setting , An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-4

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America, edited by Matthew Silvis, MD, is devoted to Common Musculoskeletal Problems in the Ambulatory Setting. Articles in this issue include: Anterior knee pain; The acutely injured knee; Approach to adult hip pain; Evaluation and management of adult shoulder pain; Acute and chorinc low back pain; Neck pain and cervical radiculopathy; Common adult hand and wrist disorders; Fragility fractures; Elbow tendinopathy; The injured runner; The physical therapy prescription; Durable medical equipment: types and indications; and MSK Imaging: types and indications.