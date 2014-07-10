Common Musculoskeletal Problems in the Ambulatory Setting , An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311656, 9780323371971

Common Musculoskeletal Problems in the Ambulatory Setting , An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-4

1st Edition

Authors: Matthew Silvis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311656
eBook ISBN: 9780323371971
eBook ISBN: 9780323311847
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th July 2014
Description

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America, edited by Matthew Silvis, MD, is devoted to Common Musculoskeletal Problems in the Ambulatory Setting. Articles in this issue include: Anterior knee pain; The acutely injured knee; Approach to adult hip pain; Evaluation and management of adult shoulder pain; Acute and chorinc low back pain; Neck pain and cervical radiculopathy; Common adult hand and wrist disorders; Fragility fractures; Elbow tendinopathy; The injured runner; The physical therapy prescription; Durable medical equipment: types and indications; and MSK Imaging: types and indications.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323311656
eBook ISBN:
9780323371971
eBook ISBN:
9780323311847

About the Authors

Matthew Silvis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Penn State

