Common Musculoskeletal Problems in the Ambulatory Setting , An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-4
1st Edition
Authors: Matthew Silvis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311656
eBook ISBN: 9780323371971
eBook ISBN: 9780323311847
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th July 2014
Description
This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America, edited by Matthew Silvis, MD, is devoted to Common Musculoskeletal Problems in the Ambulatory Setting. Articles in this issue include: Anterior knee pain; The acutely injured knee; Approach to adult hip pain; Evaluation and management of adult shoulder pain; Acute and chorinc low back pain; Neck pain and cervical radiculopathy; Common adult hand and wrist disorders; Fragility fractures; Elbow tendinopathy; The injured runner; The physical therapy prescription; Durable medical equipment: types and indications; and MSK Imaging: types and indications.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 10th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323311656
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323371971
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311847
About the Authors
Matthew Silvis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn State
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.