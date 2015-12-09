Commercial Ship Surveying
1st Edition
On/Off Hire Condition Surveys and Bunker Surveys
Description
Commercial Ship Surveying: On/Off Hire Condition Surveys and Bunker Surveys provides guidance on the complete survey process, what should be done to prepare, and what constitutes good practice, all completely detailed so that the process can be executed quickly and efficiently.
In addition to the surveying process, the book describes supplementary topics, such as the vessels likely encountered, the gear and rigging involved, and the special techniques necessary. The book is well-researched, with plenty of practical examples and photographic references, explaining not only what is expected to happen during surveys, but also how marine surveyors and ships’ officers are expected to perform, if, and when, they become involved with this work.
Dedicated to detail, this book ensures that the reader clearly understands each step of the surveying process.
Key Features
- Presents the first work to comprehensively describe the processes of on-hire, off-hire, and bunker surveys for dry cargo ships
- Includes a companion site featuring survey checklists and Excel worksheets for select calculations (such as heavy fuel and diesel oil weight calculations)
- Contains accompanying illustrations and photographs to clarify key concepts
Readership
Marine surveyors and ships' officers; professionals and undergraduates involved with marine and naval engineering
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Shipping Industry
1.1. Getting Started - Ship Types
1.2. Description of Ship Types - More Details
1.3. Ship Dimensions in Accordance with Type - All Ships
Chapter 2: Ship Stability, Freeboard and Commen Terms
2.1. Ship Stability
2.2. Freeboard and LoadLine
2.3. Common Terms
Chapter 3: Shipbuilding Basics and Strength of Ships
3.1 Shipbuilding Requirements
3.2 Forces Acting on a Ship
3.3 Forces Acting on a Ship at Sea
3.4 Main Structural Parts of a Ship
3.5 Ships’ Classification Societies and IMO3.6 Ship’s Certificates
Chapter 4: On-Hire and Off-Hire Condition Surveys
4.1 GENTIME – The Dry Cargo Time Charter Party
4.2 On-Hire / Off-Hire Condition Surveys – An Overview
4.3 Personal Safety
4.4 Surveyor’s Equipment and Tools
4.5 Surveys in Drydock
4.6 Class Surveys in Drydock
Chapter 5: Case File Management and Commencement of Survey
5.1 Receipt of a survey-application
5.2 Confirming Survey Attendance
5.3 Planning and Preparing for the Survey
5.4 Commencement of Survey
5.5 Sequence of Inspection of Ship Parts
5.6 Sequence of Inspection of Ship Parts
5.7 Coating Breakdown and Corrosion.
Chapter 6: Ship Parts - Group 1
6.1 Keel
6.2 Double Bottom
6.3 Bow and Fore End structure/Stem, Fore Peak tank, Hawse pipes
6.4 Stern and After End Structure, After Peak Tank
6.5 Stern Frame. Rudder
6.6 Hull Marine Coatings
Chapter 7: Ship Parts - Group 2
7.1 Frames
7.2 Beams
7.3 Transverse Bulkheads
7.4 Pillars
7.5 Longitudinal Bulkheads
7.6 Cofferdams
7.7 Shell Plating
7.8 Tanktops
7.9 Cargo Holds and their Outfit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 9th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003046
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081003039
About the Author
Harry Karanassos
Mr. Karanassos is a European Engineer (an international professional qualification for engineers used in over 32 European countries), a Naval Architect, and a Chartered Engineer. He has spent over 39 years surveying ships and managing marine operations as a Marine Superintendent and Chief Marine Superintendent. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, UK, and currently serves as a member of its Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Maritime Consultant, Essex, UK