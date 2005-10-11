Combustion Processes in Propulsion

Chapter 1:Simultaneous Velocity and Temperature Field Measurements of a Jet Flame L. Lourenco and E. Koc-Alkislar 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Test Arrangement and Results 1.3 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments

Chapter 2: Infrared Absorption Tomography for Active Combustion Control F. C. Gouldin and J. L. Edwards 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Absorption Tomography 2.3 Infrared Absorption and Flow Facility 2.4 Proper Orthogonal Decomposition 2.5 Results 2.6 Concluding Remarks References

Chapter 3: Deterministic and Probabilistic Approaches for Prediction of Two-Phase Turbulent Flow in Liquid-Fuel Combustors G. B. Jacobs, R.V.R. Pandya, B. Shotorban, Z. Gao, and F. Mashayek 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Direct Numerical Simulation of Countercurrent Shear Flow 3.3 Probability Density Function Modeling 3.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 4: Large-Scale Simulations of Turbulent Combustion and Propulsion Systems A. Afshari and F. A. Jaberi 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Theoretical/Computational Approach 4.3 Results and Discussion Acknowledgments References

Chapter 5: Direct Simulation of Primary Atomization D. P. Schmidt 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Past Work 5.3 Objectives 5.4 Methodology 5.5 Tasks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 6: Extinction and Relight in Opposed Premixed Flames E. Korusoy and J.H. Whitelaw 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Experimental Setup 6.3 Results 6.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 7: In uence of Markstein Number on the Parametric Acoustic Instability N. J. Killingsworth and R. C. Aldredge 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Experimental Procedure 7.3 Results 7.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 8: Prevaporized JP-10 Combustion and the Enhanced Production of Turbulence Using Countercurrent Shear D. J. Forliti, A.A. Behrens, B.A. Tang, and P. J. Strykowski 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Prevaporized JP-10 Combustion 8.3 Combustion Facilities 8.4 Results and Discussion: Combustion Studies 8.5 Enhanced Production of Turbulence 8.6 Shear Layer Facility 8.7 Results and Discussion: Shear Layer Studies 8.8 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 9: Mixing Control for Jet Flows M. Krsti 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Jet Flow Model and Simulation Techniques 9.3 Simulation of Open-Loop Jet Flow 9.4 Destabilization and Mixing of Massless Particles 9.5 Mixing of Particles with Mass 9.6 Mixing of Passive Scalar Acknowledgments

Chapter 10: Characteristics and Control of a Multiswirl Spray Combustor E. J. Gutmark, G. Li, and S. Abraham 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Experimental Setup 10.3 Results and Discussions 10.4 Particle Image Velocimetry Results 10.5 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 11: Swirling Jet Systems for Combustion Control F. F. Grinstein and T. R. Young 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Numerical Simulation Model 11.3 Swirl Initial Conditions 11.4 Results and Discussion 11.5 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 12: Control of Flame Structure in Spray Combustion A. K. Gupta, B. Habibzadeh, S. Archer, and M. Linck 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Experimental Facility 12.3 Results 12.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 13: Porous Media Burners for Clean Engines J. J. Witton and E. Noordally 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Experimental Setup 13.3 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 14:Simulations of a Porous Burner for a Gas Turbine J. L. Ellzey, A. J. Barra, and G. Diepvens 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Numerical Method 14.3 Results 14.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 15: Characteristics and Control of Combustion Instabilities in a Swirl-Stabilized Spray Combustor S. Acharya and J.H. Uhm 15.1 Introduction 15.2 Experimental Setup 15.3 Results and Discussions 15.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 16: Combustion and Mixing Control Studies for Advanced Propulsion B. Pang, S. Cipolla, O. Hsu, V. Nenmeni, and K. Yu 16.1 Introduction 16.2 Vortex-Stabilized Flames and Heat Release 16.3 Dump Combustor Characterization and Liquid-Fueled Active Control 16.4 High-Enthalpy Inlet Experiment and Critical Fuel-Flux Model 16.5 Passive Control of Supersonic Mixing Acknowledgments References

Chapter 17: Active Pattern Factor Control on an Advanced Combustor S. C. Creighton and J.A. Lovett 17.1 Introduction 17.2 Fuel Delivery System 17.3 Fuel Control Valves 17.4 Optical Sensors 17.5 Computational Results 17.6 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 18: System Design Methods for Simultaneous Optimal Control of Combustion Instabilities and Efficency W. T. Baumann, W. R. Saunders, and U. Vandsburger 18.1 Introduction 18.2 Pulsed and Subharmonic Control 18.3 Least-Mean-Square-Based Algorithms 18.4 Direct Optimization Algorithms 18.5 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 19: Model-Based Optimal Active Control of Liquid-Fueled Combustion Systems D. Wee, S. Park, T. Yi, A. M. Annaswamy, and A. F. Ghoniem 19.1 Introduction 19.2 Shear-Flow Driven Combustion Instability 19.3 A Recursive Proper Orthogonal Decomposition Algorithm for Flow Control Problems 19.4 Adaptive Low-Order Posi-Cast Control of a Combustor Test-Rig Model 19.5 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

SECTION TWO:HIGH-SPEED JET NOISE

Chapter 1: Aeroacoustics and Emissions Studies of Swirling Combustor Flows S. H. Frankel, J. P. Gore, and L. Mongeau 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Previous Work 1.3 Preliminary Work 1.4 Future Plan 1.5 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 2: Considerations for the Measurement of Very-High-Amplitude Noise Fields A. A. Atchley and T.B. Gabrielson 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Technical Approach 2.3 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 3: High-Speed Jet Noise Reduction Using Microjets A. Krothapalli, B. Greska, and V. Arakeri 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Experimental Setup and Procedures 3.3 Results and Discussion 3.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 4: Acoustic Test Flight Results with Prediction for the F/A-18 E/F Aircraft During FCLP Mission J. M. Seiner, L. Ukeiley, and B. J. Jansen 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Acoustic Flight-Test Preparation 4.3 Systems Noise Prediction of Flight-Test Points 4.4 Model-Scale Developments 4.5 Bluebell Nozzle Application 4.6 Concluding Remarks and Future Plans Acknowledgments References

Chapter 5: Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulations of Supersonic Jet-Noise Reduction Concepts S. M. Dash, D.C. Kenzakowski, C. Kannepalli, J. D. Chenoweth, and N. Sinha 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Microjet Injection Studies 5.3 F/A-18 E/F Model Studies 5.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

SECTION THREE:PULSE DETONATION ENGINES

Chapter 1: Investigation of Spray Detonation Characteristics Using a Controlled, Homogeneously Seeded Two-Phase Mixture B. M. Knappe and C. F. Edwards 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Experimental Setup: Tube Seeding 1.3 Experimental Setup: Detonation Tube 1.4 Results: Two-Phase Mixture Homogeneity 1.5 Results: Two-Phase Detonation of Hexane 1.6 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments

Chapter 2: Deagration-to-Detonation Studies for Multicycle PDE Applications R. J. Santoro, S.-Y. Lee, C. Conrad, J. Brumberg, S. Saretto, S. Pal, and R.D. Woodward 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Experimental Setup 2.3 Results and Discussion 2.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 3: Initiator Diraction Limits in a Pulse Detonation Engine C. M. Brophy, J.O. Sinibaldi, and D. W. Netzer 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Experimental Setup 3.3 Results 3.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 4: The Role of Geometrical Factors in Deagration-to-Detonation Transition N. N. Smirnov, V. F. Nikitin, V. M. Shevtsova, and J.C. Legros 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Numerical Studies of Combustion Propagation Regimes 4.3 Turbulizing Chambers at the Ignition Section 4.4 Turbulizing Chambers along the Tube 4.5 Turbulizing Chambers at the Far-End of the Tube 4.6 Effect of Initial Temperature 4.7 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 5: Pseudospark-Based Pulse Generator for Corona-Assisted Combustion Experiments A. Kuthi, J. Liu, C. Young, L.-C. Lee, and M. Gundersen 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Design 5.3 Operation 5.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 6: Breakup of Droplets under Shock Impact C. Segal, A. Chandy, and D. Mikolaitis 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Experimental Setup 6.3 Results 6.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 7: Impulse Production by Injecting Fuel-Rich Combustion Products in Air A. A. Borisov 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Experimental Study 7.3 Experimental Results 7.4 Numerical Modeling 7.5 Discussion 7.6 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments

Chapter 8: Thermodynamic Evaluation of the Dual-Fuel PDE Concept S. M. Frolov and N.M. Kuznetsov 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Liquid-Vapor Phase Equilibrium Curves for Individual Components 8.3 Calculation of the Total Pressure of Two-Phase System at Isotherms 8.4 Results of Total Pressure Calculations 8.5 Calculation of Activity CoeÆcients and Gas-Phase Composition 8.6 Ideal Solution Approximation 8.7 Ternary System Water - Hydrogen Peroxide - Air 8.8 Ternary System Water - Hydrogen Peroxide - Jet Propulsion Fuel 8.9 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 9: Thermal Decomposition of JP-10 Studied by Microflow Tube Pyrolysis{Mass Spectrometry) R. J. Green, S. Nakra, and S. L. Anderson 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Experimental Setup . 9.3 Results and Discussion 9.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 10: Laser Diagnostics and Combustion Chemistry for Pulse Detonation Engines R. K. Hanson, D.W. Mattison, L. Ma, D. F. Davidson, and S. T. Sanders 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Wavelength-Agile Temperature and Pressure Sensor 10.3 Propane Sensor 10.4 Ethylene-Based Active Control 10.5 Two-Phase Mixture Diagnostic 10.6 Shock-Tube Studies 10.7 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 11: Computational Studies of Pulse Detonation Engines K. Kailasanath, C. Li, and S. Cheatham 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Performance Estimates of an Idealized Pulse Detonation Engine 11.3 Thermodynamic Cycle Analysis . . 11.4 Detonation Transition 11.5 Multiphase Detonations 11.6 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 12: Simulation of Direct Initiation of Detonation Using Realistic Finite-Rate Models K.-S. Im and S.-T. J. Yu 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Theoretical Model 12.3 Results and Discussions 12.4 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 13: System Performance and Thrust Chamber Optimization of Air-Breathing Pulse Detonation Engines V. Yang, F. H. Ma, and J. Y. Choi 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Effect of Nozzle Conguration on PDE Performance 13.3 Single-Tube Thrust Chamber Dynamics 13.4 Multitube Thrust Chamber Dynamics 13.5 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References

Chapter 14: Software Development for Automated Parametric Study and Performance Optimization of Pulse Detonation Engines J. L. Cambier and M.R. Amin 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Object-Oriented Design 14.3 Virtual Design Environment 14.4 Approach and Results 14.5 Concluding Remarks Acknowledgments References