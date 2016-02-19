Combustion in Advanced Gas Turbine Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium Held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield, April 1967
Description
Cranfield International Symposium Series, Volume 10: Combustion in Advanced Gas Turbine Systems covers the proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium, held at the College of Aeronautics in Cranfield in April 1967. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and transformations involved in chemical combustion.
The selection first takes a look at the design considerations in advanced gas turbine combustion chambers, combustion in industrial gas turbines, and combustion development on the Rolls-Royce Spey engine. Discussions focus on mechanical condition, carbon-formation and exhaust smoke, system requirements, fuel oil ash deposition and corrosion, combustion-system design, performance requirements, types of primary zone, fuel injection, and combustion chamber types. The text then examines subsonic flow flameholder studies using a low pressure simulation technique; stabilization of hydrogen diffusion flames by flame-holders in supersonic flow at low stagnation temperatures; and augmentation systems for turbofan engines. The book takes a look at a consideration of the possible use of refractory ceramic materials for advanced combustion chamber design; cooling of flame tubes by steam injection; and combustion problems in the massive steam injection gas turbine.
The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the process of combustion in advanced gas turbine systems.
Table of Contents
Session 1
Design Considerations in Advanced Gas Turbine Combustion Chambers
Combustion in Industrial Gas Turbines
Discussion
Combustion Development on the Rolls-Royce Spey Engine
Discussion
Session 2
Subsonic Flow Flameholder Studies using a Low Pressure Simulation Technique
Discussion
On the Stabilization of Hydrogen Diffusion Flames by Flameholders in Supersonic Flow at Low Stagnation Temperatures
Discussion
The Effect of Local Fuel Concentration on Reheat Jet Pipe Vibrations
Discussion
Augmentation Systems for Turbofan Engines
Discussion
Session 3
A Theoretical Analysis of Combustion Chambers with Distributed Air Admission
Discussion
Factors influencing Heat Release in Combustion Chambers and Consideration of the Related Materials and Structures
Discussion
Factors controlling Gas Turbine Combustion Performance at High Pressure
Discussion
Session 4
A Numerical Approach to the Estimation of Gas Turbine Combustion Chamber Performance
Discussion
Development of the Olympus Combustion Chamber for Industrial Use
Discussion
A Review of Aero Engine Smoke Emission
Discussion
Session 5
Combustion Problems in the Massive Steam Injection Gas Turbine
Discussion
Cooling of Flame Tubes by Steam Injection
Discussion
Film Coohng Optimization for Minimum Cooling Airflow in Aircraft Gas-turbines
Discussion
Session 6
A Consideration of the Possible Use of Refractory Ceramic Materials for Advanced Combustion Chamber Design
Discussion
List of Delegates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186368