Cranfield International Symposium Series, Volume 10: Combustion in Advanced Gas Turbine Systems covers the proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium, held at the College of Aeronautics in Cranfield in April 1967. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and transformations involved in chemical combustion.

The selection first takes a look at the design considerations in advanced gas turbine combustion chambers, combustion in industrial gas turbines, and combustion development on the Rolls-Royce Spey engine. Discussions focus on mechanical condition, carbon-formation and exhaust smoke, system requirements, fuel oil ash deposition and corrosion, combustion-system design, performance requirements, types of primary zone, fuel injection, and combustion chamber types. The text then examines subsonic flow flameholder studies using a low pressure simulation technique; stabilization of hydrogen diffusion flames by flame-holders in supersonic flow at low stagnation temperatures; and augmentation systems for turbofan engines. The book takes a look at a consideration of the possible use of refractory ceramic materials for advanced combustion chamber design; cooling of flame tubes by steam injection; and combustion problems in the massive steam injection gas turbine.

The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the process of combustion in advanced gas turbine systems.