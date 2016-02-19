Combustion in Advanced Gas Turbine Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080132754, 9781483186368

Combustion in Advanced Gas Turbine Systems

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium Held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield, April 1967

Editors: I. E. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483186368
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 412
Description

Cranfield International Symposium Series, Volume 10: Combustion in Advanced Gas Turbine Systems covers the proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium, held at the College of Aeronautics in Cranfield in April 1967. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and transformations involved in chemical combustion.

The selection first takes a look at the design considerations in advanced gas turbine combustion chambers, combustion in industrial gas turbines, and combustion development on the Rolls-Royce Spey engine. Discussions focus on mechanical condition, carbon-formation and exhaust smoke, system requirements, fuel oil ash deposition and corrosion, combustion-system design, performance requirements, types of primary zone, fuel injection, and combustion chamber types. The text then examines subsonic flow flameholder studies using a low pressure simulation technique; stabilization of hydrogen diffusion flames by flame-holders in supersonic flow at low stagnation temperatures; and augmentation systems for turbofan engines. The book takes a look at a consideration of the possible use of refractory ceramic materials for advanced combustion chamber design; cooling of flame tubes by steam injection; and combustion problems in the massive steam injection gas turbine.

The selection is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the process of combustion in advanced gas turbine systems.

Table of Contents


Session 1

Design Considerations in Advanced Gas Turbine Combustion Chambers

Combustion in Industrial Gas Turbines

Discussion

Combustion Development on the Rolls-Royce Spey Engine

Discussion

Session 2

Subsonic Flow Flameholder Studies using a Low Pressure Simulation Technique

Discussion

On the Stabilization of Hydrogen Diffusion Flames by Flameholders in Supersonic Flow at Low Stagnation Temperatures

Discussion

The Effect of Local Fuel Concentration on Reheat Jet Pipe Vibrations

Discussion

Augmentation Systems for Turbofan Engines

Discussion

Session 3

A Theoretical Analysis of Combustion Chambers with Distributed Air Admission

Discussion

Factors influencing Heat Release in Combustion Chambers and Consideration of the Related Materials and Structures

Discussion

Factors controlling Gas Turbine Combustion Performance at High Pressure

Discussion

Session 4

A Numerical Approach to the Estimation of Gas Turbine Combustion Chamber Performance

Discussion

Development of the Olympus Combustion Chamber for Industrial Use

Discussion

A Review of Aero Engine Smoke Emission

Discussion

Session 5

Combustion Problems in the Massive Steam Injection Gas Turbine

Discussion

Cooling of Flame Tubes by Steam Injection

Discussion

Film Coohng Optimization for Minimum Cooling Airflow in Aircraft Gas-turbines

Discussion

Session 6

A Consideration of the Possible Use of Refractory Ceramic Materials for Advanced Combustion Chamber Design

Discussion

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186368

About the Editor

I. E. Smith

