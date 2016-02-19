Combustion and Heat Transfer in Gas Turbine Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium Held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield, April 1969
Description
Combustion and Heat Transfer in Gas Turbine Systems is a compilation of papers from the Proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield in April 1969. This compilation deals with research done by academic and scientific institutions and of industrial organizations, with some research papers covering atomization, fuels, and high-temperature materials. One paper describes the combustion system of the Concorde engine used in commercial flights, temperature of metal parts, and some design modifications to increase the mechanical life of the combustion system. Another paper discusses the evolution of the RB 162 combustion system that is used in the vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts. The RB 162 has many design features of the earlier single reversal chamber and differs in only one or two points.
The book then notes the necessity of a plenum chamber burning to further development of supersonic engines and flight. One paper also proposes an alternative theory to the traditional ignition theory of altitude relighting such as those developed by Lewis and von Elbe. Another paper reposts on some observations made of the atomizing characteristics of air-blast atomizers and proposes simple changes to improve the performance of the atomizer by prefilming and allowing air to both sides of the fuel.
This compilation will prove very helpful for aeronautical engineers, aviation designers, physicists, students of engineering, and readers who are interested in the design and development of jet engines and supersonic aircrafts.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Session 1
The Combustion System for the Olympus 593 Concorde Engine
Discussion
The Statistical Analyses of Combustion Chamber Temperature Profiles
Discussion
Session 2
The Evolution of the RB 162 Combustion System for V.T.O.L. Applications
Discussion
Some Combustion Aspects of Plenum Chamber Burning
Discussion
Session 3
A Survey of Annular Vaporizing Combustion Chambers
Discussion
Ignition Theory and Its Application to the Altitude Relighting Performance of Gas Turbine Combustors
Discussion
Session 4
Premixed Primary Zone Studies Using a Multiple-port Baffle
Discussion
The Air Recirculation Ratio in Can-type Gas Turbine Combustion Chambers
Discussion
Session 5
Cooled Gas Turbine Blades
Discussion
Theoretical Assessment of Flame Tube Temperatures in a Combustor Operating at Typical S.S.T. Conditions
Discussion
Session 6
Radiation Heat Transfer to a Porous Surface Cooled by a Transpiring Flow
Discussion
Correlation of Data and Prediction of Effectiveness from Film Cooling Injection Geometries of a Practical Nature
Discussion
Session 7
Corrosion Testing of High-temperature Gas Turbine Alloys
Discussion
Hollow-cone Liquid Spray in Uniform Air Stream
Discussion
Session 8
Fuels for Aircraft Gas Turbine Engines
Discussion
Liquid Fuel Atomizers for Use in Gas Turbine Combustion Model Experiments
Discussion
Session 9
Some Observations of the Atomizing Characteristics of Air-blast Atomizers
Discussion
Session 10
Some Considerations of the Measurement of Temperatures Within Aircraft Combustion Chambers, Using a Calorimetric Probe
Discussion
The Measurement of Temperatures and Radical Concentrations in High-temperature, Flowing-gas Streams
Discussion
Delegates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151793