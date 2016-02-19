Combustion and Heat Transfer in Gas Turbine Systems is a compilation of papers from the Proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield in April 1969. This compilation deals with research done by academic and scientific institutions and of industrial organizations, with some research papers covering atomization, fuels, and high-temperature materials. One paper describes the combustion system of the Concorde engine used in commercial flights, temperature of metal parts, and some design modifications to increase the mechanical life of the combustion system. Another paper discusses the evolution of the RB 162 combustion system that is used in the vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts. The RB 162 has many design features of the earlier single reversal chamber and differs in only one or two points.

The book then notes the necessity of a plenum chamber burning to further development of supersonic engines and flight. One paper also proposes an alternative theory to the traditional ignition theory of altitude relighting such as those developed by Lewis and von Elbe. Another paper reposts on some observations made of the atomizing characteristics of air-blast atomizers and proposes simple changes to improve the performance of the atomizer by prefilming and allowing air to both sides of the fuel.

This compilation will prove very helpful for aeronautical engineers, aviation designers, physicists, students of engineering, and readers who are interested in the design and development of jet engines and supersonic aircrafts.