Combustion and Heat Transfer in Gas Turbine Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080165240, 9781483151793

Combustion and Heat Transfer in Gas Turbine Systems

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium Held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield, April 1969

Editors: E. R. Norster
eBook ISBN: 9781483151793
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 416
Description

Combustion and Heat Transfer in Gas Turbine Systems is a compilation of papers from the Proceedings of an International Propulsion Symposium held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield in April 1969. This compilation deals with research done by academic and scientific institutions and of industrial organizations, with some research papers covering atomization, fuels, and high-temperature materials. One paper describes the combustion system of the Concorde engine used in commercial flights, temperature of metal parts, and some design modifications to increase the mechanical life of the combustion system. Another paper discusses the evolution of the RB 162 combustion system that is used in the vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts. The RB 162 has many design features of the earlier single reversal chamber and differs in only one or two points.
The book then notes the necessity of a plenum chamber burning to further development of supersonic engines and flight. One paper also proposes an alternative theory to the traditional ignition theory of altitude relighting such as those developed by Lewis and von Elbe. Another paper reposts on some observations made of the atomizing characteristics of air-blast atomizers and proposes simple changes to improve the performance of the atomizer by prefilming and allowing air to both sides of the fuel.
This compilation will prove very helpful for aeronautical engineers, aviation designers, physicists, students of engineering, and readers who are interested in the design and development of jet engines and supersonic aircrafts.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Session 1

The Combustion System for the Olympus 593 Concorde Engine

Discussion

The Statistical Analyses of Combustion Chamber Temperature Profiles

Discussion

Session 2

The Evolution of the RB 162 Combustion System for V.T.O.L. Applications

Discussion

Some Combustion Aspects of Plenum Chamber Burning

Discussion

Session 3

A Survey of Annular Vaporizing Combustion Chambers

Discussion

Ignition Theory and Its Application to the Altitude Relighting Performance of Gas Turbine Combustors

Discussion

Session 4

Premixed Primary Zone Studies Using a Multiple-port Baffle

Discussion

The Air Recirculation Ratio in Can-type Gas Turbine Combustion Chambers

Discussion

Session 5

Cooled Gas Turbine Blades

Discussion

Theoretical Assessment of Flame Tube Temperatures in a Combustor Operating at Typical S.S.T. Conditions

Discussion

Session 6

Radiation Heat Transfer to a Porous Surface Cooled by a Transpiring Flow

Discussion

Correlation of Data and Prediction of Effectiveness from Film Cooling Injection Geometries of a Practical Nature

Discussion

Session 7

Corrosion Testing of High-temperature Gas Turbine Alloys

Discussion

Hollow-cone Liquid Spray in Uniform Air Stream

Discussion

Session 8

Fuels for Aircraft Gas Turbine Engines

Discussion

Liquid Fuel Atomizers for Use in Gas Turbine Combustion Model Experiments

Discussion

Session 9

Some Observations of the Atomizing Characteristics of Air-blast Atomizers

Discussion

Session 10

Some Considerations of the Measurement of Temperatures Within Aircraft Combustion Chambers, Using a Calorimetric Probe

Discussion

The Measurement of Temperatures and Radical Concentrations in High-temperature, Flowing-gas Streams

Discussion

Delegates


