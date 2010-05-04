Combining Quantum Mechanics and Molecular Mechanics. Some Recent Progresses in QM/MM Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123808981, 9780123808998

Combining Quantum Mechanics and Molecular Mechanics. Some Recent Progresses in QM/MM Methods, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Sabin
Serial Volume Editors: Sylvio Canuto
eBook ISBN: 9780123808998
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123808981
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th May 2010
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
253.59
215.55
260.00
221.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
145.00
123.25
238.00
202.30
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1

Implementing Quantum Mechanics into Molecular Mechanics Combined QM/MM Modelling Methods
- Aatto Laaksonen and Yaoquan Tu

2

Extending the Range of Computational
Spectroscopy by QM/MM Approaches.
Time-dependent and Time-independent routes
- Vincenzo Barone

3

Use of the Average Solvent Potential Approach in the Study of Solvent Effects
- Manuel A. Aguilar, Ignacio Fdez. Galván, Aurora Muñoz-Losa, Catalina Soriano-Correa, M. Luz Sánchez, M. Elena Martín

4

2Laboratorio de Química Computacional. FES Zaragoza, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), 09230 Iztapalapa, México, D.F. (Mexico)
- Benedito Jose Costa Cabral and Ricardo A. Mata

5

Molecular dynamics of polypeptides and their inclusion compounds with b-cyclodextrin in aqueous solution using DC-SCC-DFTB/UFF approach
- Hélio Anderson Duarte, Guilherme Ferreira de Lima, Thomas Heine

6

Computer simulations of photobiological
processes: the effect of the protein
environment
- Gerrit Groenhof, Martial Boggio-Pasqua, Michael A. Robb

7

Quantum Mechnical Charge Field Molecular Dynamics - a non-parametrised first principle approach to liquids and solutions
- Bernd N. Rode, Thomas S. Hofer, Andreas B. Pribil, Bernhard R. Randolf

8

Applications of mixed quantum/classical
trajectories to the study of nuclear quantum
e ects in chemical reactions and vibrational
relaxation processes
- Juliana Palma, Gustavo Pierdominici-Sottile, Sebasti an Fern andez Alberti

9

Development of a Quantum Chemical Method Combined with
a Theory of Solutions: Free Energy Calculation for Chemical
Reactions by Condensed Phase Simulations
- Hideaki Takahashi, Nobuyuki Matubayasi, Masayoshi Nakano

10

A Guide to QM/MM Methodology and Applications
- Dennis R. Salahub*, Sergei Yu Noskov, Javier Edouardo Cuervo, Bogdan Lev, Rui Zhang

Description

Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, each presenting new results, it provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.

Key Features

  • Publishes articles, invited reviews and proceedings of major international conferences and workshops
  • Written by leading international researchers in quantum and theoretical chemistry
  • Highlights important interdisciplinary developments

Readership

Quantum chemists, physical chemists, physicists

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123808998
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123808981

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

John Sabin

John Sabin Serial Editor

John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.

Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.

Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Sylvio Canuto Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.