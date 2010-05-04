Combining Quantum Mechanics and Molecular Mechanics. Some Recent Progresses in QM/MM Methods, Volume 59

1

Implementing Quantum Mechanics into Molecular Mechanics Combined QM/MM Modelling Methods

- Aatto Laaksonen and Yaoquan Tu

2

Extending the Range of Computational

Spectroscopy by QM/MM Approaches.

Time-dependent and Time-independent routes

- Vincenzo Barone

3

Use of the Average Solvent Potential Approach in the Study of Solvent Effects

- Manuel A. Aguilar, Ignacio Fdez. Galván, Aurora Muñoz-Losa, Catalina Soriano-Correa, M. Luz Sánchez, M. Elena Martín

4

2Laboratorio de Química Computacional. FES Zaragoza, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), 09230 Iztapalapa, México, D.F. (Mexico)

- Benedito Jose Costa Cabral and Ricardo A. Mata

5

Molecular dynamics of polypeptides and their inclusion compounds with b-cyclodextrin in aqueous solution using DC-SCC-DFTB/UFF approach

- Hélio Anderson Duarte, Guilherme Ferreira de Lima, Thomas Heine

6

Computer simulations of photobiological

processes: the effect of the protein

environment

- Gerrit Groenhof, Martial Boggio-Pasqua, Michael A. Robb

7

Quantum Mechnical Charge Field Molecular Dynamics - a non-parametrised first principle approach to liquids and solutions

- Bernd N. Rode, Thomas S. Hofer, Andreas B. Pribil, Bernhard R. Randolf

8

Applications of mixed quantum/classical

trajectories to the study of nuclear quantum

e ects in chemical reactions and vibrational

relaxation processes

- Juliana Palma, Gustavo Pierdominici-Sottile, Sebasti an Fern andez Alberti

9

Development of a Quantum Chemical Method Combined with

a Theory of Solutions: Free Energy Calculation for Chemical

Reactions by Condensed Phase Simulations

- Hideaki Takahashi, Nobuyuki Matubayasi, Masayoshi Nakano

10

A Guide to QM/MM Methodology and Applications

- Dennis R. Salahub*, Sergei Yu Noskov, Javier Edouardo Cuervo, Bogdan Lev, Rui Zhang