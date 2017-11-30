Combined Heat and Power
1st Edition
Description
Combined Heat and Power Generation is a concise, up-to-date and accessible guide to the combined delivery of heat and power to anything, from a single home to a municipal power plant. Breeze discusses the historical background for CHP and why it is set to be a key emission control strategy for the 21st Century. Various technologies such as piston engines, gas turbines and fuel cells are discussed. Economic and environmental factors also are considered and analyzed, making this a very valuable resource for those involved with the research, design, implementation and management of the provision of heat and power.
Key Features
- Discusses the historical background of combined heat and power usage and why CHP is seen as a key emission control strategy for the 21st Century
- Explores the technological aspects of CHP in a clear and concise style and delves into various key technologies, such as piston engines, steam and gas turbines and fuel cells
- Evaluates the economic factors of CHP and the installation of generation systems, along with energy conversion efficiencies
Readership
Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines
Table of Contents
- Combined Heat and Power
2. Historical Background for Combined Heat and Power Usage
3. Combined Heat and Power Principles and Applications
4. CHP Technology
5. Piston Engines
6. Steam Turbines
7. Has Turbines
8. Micro-Turbines
9. Fuel Cells
10. Nuclear Power
11. Cost of CHP
Details
- No. of pages:
- 102
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 30th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129098
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129081
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK