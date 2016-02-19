Combinatorial Problems and Exercises - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444815040, 9780080933092

Combinatorial Problems and Exercises

2nd Edition

Authors: L. Lovász
eBook ISBN: 9780080933092
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444815040
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302451
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th August 1993
Page Count: 636
Description

The aim of this book is to introduce a range of combinatorial methods for those who want to apply these methods in the solution of practical and theoretical problems. Various tricks and techniques are taught by means of exercises. Hints are given in a separate section and a third section contains all solutions in detail. A dictionary section gives definitions of the combinatorial notions occurring in the book.

Combinatorial Problems and Exercises was first published in 1979. This revised edition has the same basic structure but has been brought up to date with a series of exercises on random walks on graphs and their relations to eigenvalues, expansion properties and electrical resistance. In various chapters the author found lines of thought that have been extended in a natural and significant way in recent years. About 60 new exercises (more counting sub-problems) have been added and several solutions have been simplified.

Table of Contents

Basic enumeration. The sieve. Permutations. Two classical enumeration problems in graph theory. Parity and duality. Connectivity. Factors of graphs. Independent sets of points. Chromatic number. Extremal problems for graphs. Spectra of graphs and random walks. Automorphisms of graphs. Hypergraphs. Ramsey Theory. Reconstruction. Dictionary of the combinatorial phrases and concepts used. Notation. Index of the abbreviations of textbooks and monographs. Subject index. Author index.

Princeton University, Department of Computer Science, USA

