Coma Science, Volume 177
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introducing Consciousness - Adam Zeman (Peninsula Medical School, UK)
- Behavioral correlates of consciousness - Joseph Giacino (JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, Edison, NJ, USA)
- Controversy on the definition of death – James Bernat (Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH, USA)
- Outcome from anoxic coma - John Whyte (Moss Rehabilitation Research Institute, Philadelphia, US)
- Life expectancy issues after brain injury - Nathan Zasler (University of Virginia, Glen Allen, USA)
- Brain function in sleep - Habib Benali (Paris)
- Pharmacological coma and the boundaries of unconsciousness - Pierre Boveroux, Rohan Dixit, Michael Greicius (Stanford University School of Medicine, CA, USA)
- Consciousness and epilepsy: Why are complex partial seizures complex? - Hal Blumenfeld (Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA)
- The comatose resting brain - Rafi Malach (Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel)
- MRI spectroscopy and DTI in coma survivors: promises & pitfalls - Louis Puybasset (Paris, France)
- Measuring consciousness: a perturbational approach - Marcello Massimini (University of Milano, Italy)
- Transcranial magnetic and direct current stimulation in coma – Natalllia Lapitskaya and Jørgen Feldbæk Nielsen (Hammel, Denmark)
- Pharmacological arousal in comatose states - Ross Zafonte (Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA)
- Zolpidem treatment in disorders of consciousness - Ralf Clauss (Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, UK)
- Advantages and pitfalls of intrathecal administration of GABA agonist in management of chronic vegetative state Takaomi Taira (Tokyo)
- TBA - Douglas Katz (Boston, MA, USA)
- TBA - Flora Hammond (Charlotte, NC)
- The neurophysiology of brain computer interface control - Andrea Kübler and Christa Neuper (University of Würzburg, Germany)
- Deep brain stimulation and modulation of consciousness - Nicholas D. Schiff (Cornell University, NY, USA)
- Quality of life in locked-in syndrome Dorothee Lule (University of Ulm, Germany)
- Defining personal loss after severe brain damage (Isabelle Lutte, Law Dept, Catholic University Louvain, Belgium)
- The neuroethics of measuring and modulating consciousness - Joseph J. Fins (Cornell University, NY, USA)
Description
This serial is firmly established as an extensive documentation of the advances in contemporary brain research. Each volume presents authoritative reviews and original articles by invited specialists.
This volume concentrates on coma and consciousness science. presenting articles from leading figures in the area on the clinical and ethical implications of work in this field. The book provides a thorough review of the various aspects of coma science from a review of the concepts, questioning of recent advances, case studies, through to where research in the field is heading.
Key Features
Provides the reader with a unique overview of all aspects of new advances in coma science
Broad focus with contributions by the top scientists worldwide in the respective disciplines
Readership
neuroscientists
psychologists
psychiatrists
basic and clinical researches in medical fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 23rd November 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444534323