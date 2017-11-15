Colour Atlas of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery
4th Edition
Description
Known for its superb, step-by-step photo sequences, Colour Atlas of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, by Drs. A. G. Tyers and J. R. O. Collin, remains your first choice for gaining essential knowledge in oculoplastic surgery. Ideal for both novices and experienced surgeons, this award-winning title offers comprehensive coverage of ophthalmic plastic surgery including eyelids, brows, and mid-face – all highlighted by unsurpassed photographic sequences and explanatory text that depict key stages of each procedure. New photos and new operative series, as well as major updates throughout the book, make this an invaluable resource for your practice.
Key Features
- Provides more than 1,000 high-quality photos of every key step of every procedure, with corresponding explanatory legends and detailed descriptive text, making the surgeries easy to understand and follow.
- Features discussion of indications, preferences and advice on the management of complications with each chapter.
- Presents the knowledge and expertise of two internationally acclaimed oculoplastic surgeons, both previous Presidents of the British Oculo-Plastic Surgery Society and the European Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy
2. Basic Techniques in Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery
3. Preoperative Evaluation
4. Anaesthesia
5. Instruments
6. Entropion
7. Ectropion
8. Eyelash Abnormalities
9. Ptosis
10. Blepharoplasty
11. Eyelid Retraction
12. Evisceration, Enucleation, Exenteration
13. The Anophthalmic Socket
14. Eyelid Reconstruction - Eyelid Margin Closure
15. Eyelid Reconstruction – Anterior Lamella
16. Eyelid Reconstruction – Posterior Lamella
17. Eyelid Reconstruction – Anterior and Posterior Lamellae Combined
18. Miscellaneous Conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071812
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071805
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323476799
About the Author
Anthony Tyers
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Ophthalmic Surgeon, Salisbury District Hospital, Salisbury, UK and Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK
J. R. O. Collin
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital and Institute of Ophthalmology, University of London; Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, The Hospitals for Sick Children, London, UK