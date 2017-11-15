Colour Atlas of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323476799, 9780702071812

Colour Atlas of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery

4th Edition

Authors: Anthony Tyers J. R. O. Collin
eBook ISBN: 9780702071812
eBook ISBN: 9780702071805
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476799
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th November 2017
Page Count: 506
Description

Known for its superb, step-by-step photo sequences, Colour Atlas of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, by Drs. A. G. Tyers and J. R. O. Collin, remains your first choice for gaining essential knowledge in oculoplastic surgery. Ideal for both novices and experienced surgeons, this award-winning title offers comprehensive coverage of ophthalmic plastic surgery including eyelids, brows, and mid-face – all highlighted by unsurpassed photographic sequences and explanatory text that depict key stages of each procedure. New photos and new operative series, as well as major updates throughout the book, make this an invaluable resource for your practice.

Key Features

  • Provides more than 1,000 high-quality photos of every key step of every procedure, with corresponding explanatory legends and detailed descriptive text, making the surgeries easy to understand and follow.

  • Features discussion of indications, preferences and advice on the management of complications with each chapter.

  • Presents the knowledge and expertise of two internationally acclaimed oculoplastic surgeons, both previous Presidents of the British Oculo-Plastic Surgery Society and the European Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

Table of Contents

1. Anatomy

2. Basic Techniques in Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery

3. Preoperative Evaluation

4. Anaesthesia

5. Instruments

6. Entropion

7. Ectropion

8. Eyelash Abnormalities

9. Ptosis

10. Blepharoplasty

11. Eyelid Retraction

12. Evisceration, Enucleation, Exenteration

13. The Anophthalmic Socket

14. Eyelid Reconstruction - Eyelid Margin Closure

15. Eyelid Reconstruction – Anterior Lamella

16. Eyelid Reconstruction – Posterior Lamella

17. Eyelid Reconstruction – Anterior and Posterior Lamellae Combined

18. Miscellaneous Conditions

About the Author

Anthony Tyers

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Ophthalmic Surgeon, Salisbury District Hospital, Salisbury, UK and Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK

J. R. O. Collin

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Moorfields Eye Hospital and Institute of Ophthalmology, University of London; Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, The Hospitals for Sick Children, London, UK

