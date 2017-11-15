Known for its superb, step-by-step photo sequences, Colour Atlas of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, 4th Edition, by Drs. A. G. Tyers and J. R. O. Collin, remains your first choice for gaining essential knowledge in oculoplastic surgery. Ideal for both novices and experienced surgeons, this award-winning title offers comprehensive coverage of ophthalmic plastic surgery including eyelids, brows, and mid-face – all highlighted by unsurpassed photographic sequences and explanatory text that depict key stages of each procedure. New photos and new operative series, as well as major updates throughout the book, make this an invaluable resource for your practice.