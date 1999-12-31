Coloring Technology for Plastics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781884207785, 9780815516491

Coloring Technology for Plastics

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald M. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780815516491
Hardcover ISBN: 9781884207785
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1999
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
245.00
171.50
171.50
171.50
196.00
171.50
171.50
196.00
150.00
105.00
105.00
105.00
120.00
105.00
105.00
120.00
190.00
133.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
133.00
133.00
152.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Pigments and Dyes A Primer on Colorful Additives Photochromic Dyes of Enhanced Performance Three Color Effects from Interference Pigments Fluorescent Pigments as Plastic Colorants: An Overview Color Styling with Genuine Metallics in Plastics Metallic Looking Plastics with New Silver and Aluminum Pigments Ultramarine Blue, an Old Pigment, a New Process Predicting Maximum Field Service Temperatures from Solar Reflectance. Measurements of Vinyl Reacting Trapping of 2,3'-Dichlorobenzidine Decomposition Products in Polyethylene Based Diarylide Pigment Concentrates Photoresponsive Polyurethane-Acrylate Copolymers Safety, Health and Environmental Regulatory Affairs for Colorants used in the Plastics Industry Visual Texture Effective Pigment Incorporation Surface Smoothness and Its Influence on Paint Appearance. How to Measure and Control It? Static Control Methods in Plastics Decorating to Reduce Rejection Rates and Increase Production Efficiency Dispersive Mixing of Surfactant-Modified Titanium Dioxide Agglomerates into High Density Polyethylenes A Comparative Study of the Use of High Intensity Dispersive Mixers and Co-Rotating Twin Screw Extruders in the Manufacture of High Quality Color Concentrates In-Line Color Monitoring of Pigmented Polyolefins during Extrusion The Effects of Injection Molding Parameters on Color and Gloss Method for Effective Color Change in Extrusion Blow Molding Accumulator Heads Four Color Process Compact Disc Printing: Getting as Close as Possible to Photorealism Improving the Processability of Fluorescent Pigments Testing Colored Products Understanding Test Variation. A Plastics Case Study Visual Color Matching and the Importance of Controlling External Variables Practical Analysis Techniques of Polymer Fillers by Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy Multi-Angle Spectrophotometers for Metallic, Pearlescent, and Special Effects Colors An Investigation of Multiangle Spectrophotometry for Colored Polypropylene Compounds Color Concerns in Polymer Blends Effect of Colorants on Properties of Colored Materials The Effect of Pigments on the Crystallization and Properties of Polypropylene The Effect of Nucleating Agents on the Morphology and Crystallization Behavior of Polypropylene Relationship between the Microstructure and the Properties of Rotationally Molded Plastics Colored Engineering Resins for High Strain/Thin Walled Applications Feasibility of Automotive Coatings Designed for Direct Adhesion to TPO Materials Infrared Welding of Thermoplastics. Colored Pigments and Carbon Black Levels on Transmission of Infrared Radiation Laser Transmission Welding of Thermoplastics: Analysis of the Heating Phase Laser Marking Interaction of Lasers with Plastics and Other Materials Customized Decorating of Plastic Parts with Gray-Scale and Multi-Color Images Using Lasers Color Laser Marking: A New Marking and Decorating Alternative for Olefins Implementation of Beam-Steered Laser Marking of Coated and Uncoated Plastics Lasermarkable Engineering Resins The Enhancement of Laser Marking Plastic Polymers with Pearlescent Pigments Index

Description

The papers in this anthology were presented during seven ANTEC and RETEC symposia between 1995 and 1998, and chronicle many of the advances in the plastics coloring technology field during that time span. The unifying theme of the papers is ""creating more value.""

The interactivity of the package design process has continued to demand advances in coloring technology, and the value of being able to exploit product appearance is glaringly apparent. Another way to create value is by being responsive through ""Speed to Market."" Manufacturers and suppliers have to respond to the demand of their consumers, yet fabricators cannot be ignored in their desire for first run acceptance of color. All these issues and many others are discussed within this authoritative overview of coloring technology.

Readership

Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1999
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516491
Hardcover ISBN:
9781884207785

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ronald M. Harris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ferro Liquid Coatings and Dispersions

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.