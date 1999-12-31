Coloring Technology for Plastics

The papers in this anthology were presented during seven ANTEC and RETEC symposia between 1995 and 1998, and chronicle many of the advances in the plastics coloring technology field during that time span. The unifying theme of the papers is ""creating more value.""

The interactivity of the package design process has continued to demand advances in coloring technology, and the value of being able to exploit product appearance is glaringly apparent. Another way to create value is by being responsive through ""Speed to Market."" Manufacturers and suppliers have to respond to the demand of their consumers, yet fabricators cannot be ignored in their desire for first run acceptance of color. All these issues and many others are discussed within this authoritative overview of coloring technology.