Colorectal Neoplasia and the Colorectal Microbiome

Dr. Floch is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale University where he recently formed the Fellow’s Clinic in the Digestive Disease Section supervising all gastrointestinal trainees in consultation on problem cases. He is a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology (MACG) and an American Gastroenterology Association Fellow (AGAF) as well as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP). He formerly was Chairman of Medicine at Norwalk Hospital and the Founding Chief of Gastroenterology and Nutrition in Norwalk. He is Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and has written five books including the 2nd edition of the textbook “Netter’s Gastroenterology”.

Dr. Floch is renowned for his work in gastric and intestinal diseases and probiotics. He lectures nationally and internationally, haven given Grand Rounds at Harvard, Brown, UMass, and UConn among others. He is a consultant to Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Dannon, Shire and Biocodex.

His research has been extensive in gastroenterology having had grants from the Armed Forces and National Institute of Health.

Dr. Floch has a FWCI of 1.18 and has the majority (76%) of his content published in gastroenterology journals. 8.7% of his work appears in the top 10% most cited journals worldwide.

Dr. Floch has experience with national, international, institutional and single authorship.