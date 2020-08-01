Colorectal Neoplasia and the Colorectal Microbiome
1st Edition
Dysplasia, Probiotics, and Fusobacteria
Description
Colorectal Neoplasia and the Microbiome: Dysplasia, Probiotics, and Fusobacteria provides foundational knowledge about the gut microbiome and the specific evidence for an association with the development of colorectal neoplasia. It thoroughly covers the role of microbiota in causing adenomatous polyps and colorectal cancer as well as the modulatory effect of diet and probiotics. Chapters explain a foundational history of microbiology in the colon, the epidemiology of colon polyps and cancer, dysbiosis, the role of immunology and bacteria, as well as diet. The book expertly combines medical and scientific aspects to show mechanistic aspects within the interrelationships between the microbiota and hosts, clearly presenting the association between microbiota and colonic lesions, and possible causal links. The book is essential reading for everyone working with human microbiota including basic scientists, physiologists of the intestine, experts in intestinal microbiota, gastroenterologists, oncologists and surgeons
Key Features
- Provides a foundational background on the complete history of microbiology in the colon
- Offers thorough coverage of the connection between fusobacterium nucleatum, diet and bacteria on colon health
- Presents the connection between immunology and bacteria in the colon
Readership
Gastroenterology basic researchers, physiologists of the intestine, experts in intestinal microbiota, gastroenterologists
Table of Contents
- History of microbiology in colon FLoch committed
2. epidemiology of colon polyps and cancer Pitchumoni et al committed
3. Streptococcus galactolytica Galiano committed
4. Bacterodies Purcell committed
5. Dysbiosis and probiotics Walker et al committed
6. Fusobacteria microbiology Allen-Vercoe committed
7. Dysbiosis dynamics Haller and Copeland committed
8. Immmunology and bacteria in colon cancer Housseu committed
9. Diet and bacteria Comelli and Jenkins committed Dr. Martin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196724
About the Editor
Martin Floch
Dr. Floch is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale University where he recently formed the Fellow’s Clinic in the Digestive Disease Section supervising all gastrointestinal trainees in consultation on problem cases. He is a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology (MACG) and an American Gastroenterology Association Fellow (AGAF) as well as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP). He formerly was Chairman of Medicine at Norwalk Hospital and the Founding Chief of Gastroenterology and Nutrition in Norwalk. He is Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and has written five books including the 2nd edition of the textbook “Netter’s Gastroenterology”.
Dr. Floch is renowned for his work in gastric and intestinal diseases and probiotics. He lectures nationally and internationally, haven given Grand Rounds at Harvard, Brown, UMass, and UConn among others. He is a consultant to Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Dannon, Shire and Biocodex.
His research has been extensive in gastroenterology having had grants from the Armed Forces and National Institute of Health.
Dr. Floch has a FWCI of 1.18 and has the majority (76%) of his content published in gastroenterology journals. 8.7% of his work appears in the top 10% most cited journals worldwide.
Dr. Floch has experience with national, international, institutional and single authorship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Section of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Yale University School of Medicine, Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk, CT, USA