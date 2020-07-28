Colorectal Cancer Screening An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 30-3

Together with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Doug Rex has put together an issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics that provides state-of-the-art clinical coverage of colorectal screening. Expert authors from all over the world have contributed clinical reviews that will be a staple for all practicing endoscopists. The articles are devoted to the following topics: What is organized screening and what is its value; Screening decisions in the opportunistic setting;

The National Colorectal Cancer Round Table: Past performance and current and future goals; Proven strategies for increasing screening adherence; Colorectal cancer in persons under age 50: Seeking causes and solutions; Risk stratification strategies: From logistic regression to artificial intelligence; Cost-effectiveness of current screening tests; Quality in colorectal cancer screening; Screening for the serrated pathway; FIT: The world’s colorectal cancer screening test; Fecal DNA testing: What has it accomplished and where is it headed; Is bowel preparation without complete colon clearing a viable concept: Update on flexible sigmoidoscopy, CTC, and capsule colonoscopy; Evidenced based screening strategies for a positive family history; Aspirational ADR and ideal colonoscopy performance: How long can we go between colonoscopies; and How Artificial Intelligence will impact colonoscopy and colorectal cancer screening. Readers will come away with the clinical knowledge they need to improve outcomes in colon cancer screening and prevention.

