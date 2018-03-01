Colon Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Mark Arnold, is devoted to Colon Cancer. Dr. Arnold has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Chemotherapy for Colon Cancer; Colon Cancer: What We Eat; Colon Cancer: Inflammatory Associated Cancer; Colon Cancer: The Imaging Conundrum; Minimally Invasive Surgical Approaches to Colon Cancer; Population Screening for Hereditary Colorectal Cancer; The Economics of Colon Cancer; Clinical Trials in Colon Cancer; Advanced Colonoscopic Techniques; Surgical Treatment of Metastatic Disease; The Metastatic Lymph Node; and more!