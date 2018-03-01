Colon Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583305, 9780323583312

Colon Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Arnold
eBook ISBN: 9780323583312
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583305
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Colon Cancer

Preface: Colon Cancer: The Road Traveled

Systemic Therapy for Colon Cancer

Colon Cancer: What We Eat

Colon Cancer: Inflammation-Associated Cancer

Colorectal Cancer: Imaging Conundrums

Minimally Invasive Surgical Approaches to Colon Cancer

Population Screening for Hereditary Colorectal Cancer

The Economics of Colon Cancer

Clinical Trials and Progress in Metastatic Colon Cancer

Maximizing the Effectiveness of Colonoscopy in the Prevention of Colorectal Cancer

Surgical Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Lymph Node Metastasis in Colorectal Cancer

Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Mark Arnold, is devoted to Colon Cancer. Dr. Arnold has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Chemotherapy for Colon Cancer; Colon Cancer: What We Eat; Colon Cancer: Inflammatory Associated Cancer; Colon Cancer: The Imaging Conundrum; Minimally Invasive Surgical Approaches to Colon Cancer; Population Screening for Hereditary Colorectal Cancer; The Economics of Colon Cancer; Clinical Trials in Colon Cancer; Advanced Colonoscopic Techniques; Surgical Treatment of Metastatic Disease; The Metastatic Lymph Node; and more!

Details

About the Authors

Mark Arnold Author

The Ohio State University

