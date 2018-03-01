Colon Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Colon Cancer – Table of Contents
Foreword: Colon Cancer
Preface: Colon Cancer: The Road Traveled
Systemic Therapy for Colon Cancer
Colon Cancer: What We Eat
Colon Cancer: Inflammation-Associated Cancer
Colorectal Cancer: Imaging Conundrums
Minimally Invasive Surgical Approaches to Colon Cancer
Population Screening for Hereditary Colorectal Cancer
The Economics of Colon Cancer
Clinical Trials and Progress in Metastatic Colon Cancer
Maximizing the Effectiveness of Colonoscopy in the Prevention of Colorectal Cancer
Surgical Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Lymph Node Metastasis in Colorectal Cancer
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Mark Arnold, is devoted to Colon Cancer. Dr. Arnold has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Chemotherapy for Colon Cancer; Colon Cancer: What We Eat; Colon Cancer: Inflammatory Associated Cancer; Colon Cancer: The Imaging Conundrum; Minimally Invasive Surgical Approaches to Colon Cancer; Population Screening for Hereditary Colorectal Cancer; The Economics of Colon Cancer; Clinical Trials in Colon Cancer; Advanced Colonoscopic Techniques; Surgical Treatment of Metastatic Disease; The Metastatic Lymph Node; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 1st March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583312
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583305
About the Authors
Mark Arnold Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ohio State University