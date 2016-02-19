Colloids in the Aquatic Environment
1st Edition
Description
Colloids in the Aquatic Environment covers the proceedings of the International Symposium by the same title, held at the University College London on September 7-9, 1992, organized by the SCI Colloid and Surface Chemistry Group.
This book is divided into 20 chapters and begins with an introduction to the fundamentals of surface structure and reactivity. The succeeding chapters deal with molecular mass determination of humic substances from natural waters, the biospecific mechanism of double layer formation, the dynamics of colloid deposition in porous media, and the evaluation of surface area and size distributions of soil particles. These topics are followed by discussions of the transport and capture of colloids; colloidal stability of natural organic matter; the hydrolytic precipitation and modeling ion binding by humic acids; and the thermodynamic aspects and photoelectrophoresis of colloids. Other chapters explore the colloidal transfer in several aquatic environments. The final chapters consider the mechanism of colloid detachment, speciation, partitioning, and stability. These chapters also look into a hybrid equilibrium model of solute transport in porous media in the presence of colloids.
This book will be of great value to civil and environmental engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Aquatic Colloids as Chemical Reactants: Surface Structure and Reactivity
The Determination of the Molecular Mass of Humic Substances from Natural Waters by Analytical Ultracentrifugation
Biospecific Mechanism of Double Layer Formation and Peculiarities of Cell Electrophoresis
Dynamics of Colloid Deposition in Porous Media: Modeling the Role of Retained Particles
Surface Area and Size Distributions of Soil Particles
An Experimental Study of the Transport and Capture of Colloids in Porous Media by a Chromatographic Technique
Natural Organic Matter and Colloidal Stability: Models and Measurements
The Hydrolytic Precipitation of Iron in Aqueous Dispersions of Mineral Particles
Modelling Ion Binding by Humic Acids
Thermodynamics of Adsorption of Dodecylpyridinium Chloride on Na-Kaolinite
Photoelectrophoresis of Colloidal Iron Oxides. 1. Hematite (α-Fe203)
Fouling of a Microfiltration Membrane by Two Gram-Negative Bacteria
Colloid Transport in a Glacial Sand Aquifer. Laboratory and Field Studies
Modelling of the Double Layer and Electrosorption of a Patchwise Heterogeneous Surface on the Basis of its Homogeneous Analogue. 1. Non-Interacting Patches
Detachment of Colloids from Sediments and Sand Grains
Speciation and Partitioning of Priority Organic Contaminants in Estuarine Waters
Water Sensitivity of Sandstones Containing Swelling and Non-Swelling Clays
Factors Controlling the Stability of Submicron Colloids in Natural Waters
A Hybrid Equilibrium Model of Solute Transport in Porous Media in the Presence of Colloids
Surface Chemical Effects on Colloid Stability and Transport Through Natural Porous Media
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 28th January 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292670