Colloids in the Aquatic Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781858610382, 9781483292670

Colloids in the Aquatic Environment

1st Edition

Editors: Th. F. Tadros J. Gregory
eBook ISBN: 9781483292670
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th January 1994
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Colloids in the Aquatic Environment covers the proceedings of the International Symposium by the same title, held at the University College London on September 7-9, 1992, organized by the SCI Colloid and Surface Chemistry Group.

This book is divided into 20 chapters and begins with an introduction to the fundamentals of surface structure and reactivity. The succeeding chapters deal with molecular mass determination of humic substances from natural waters, the biospecific mechanism of double layer formation, the dynamics of colloid deposition in porous media, and the evaluation of surface area and size distributions of soil particles. These topics are followed by discussions of the transport and capture of colloids; colloidal stability of natural organic matter; the hydrolytic precipitation and modeling ion binding by humic acids; and the thermodynamic aspects and photoelectrophoresis of colloids. Other chapters explore the colloidal transfer in several aquatic environments. The final chapters consider the mechanism of colloid detachment, speciation, partitioning, and stability. These chapters also look into a hybrid equilibrium model of solute transport in porous media in the presence of colloids.

This book will be of great value to civil and environmental engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Aquatic Colloids as Chemical Reactants: Surface Structure and Reactivity

The Determination of the Molecular Mass of Humic Substances from Natural Waters by Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Biospecific Mechanism of Double Layer Formation and Peculiarities of Cell Electrophoresis

Dynamics of Colloid Deposition in Porous Media: Modeling the Role of Retained Particles

Surface Area and Size Distributions of Soil Particles

An Experimental Study of the Transport and Capture of Colloids in Porous Media by a Chromatographic Technique

Natural Organic Matter and Colloidal Stability: Models and Measurements

The Hydrolytic Precipitation of Iron in Aqueous Dispersions of Mineral Particles

Modelling Ion Binding by Humic Acids

Thermodynamics of Adsorption of Dodecylpyridinium Chloride on Na-Kaolinite

Photoelectrophoresis of Colloidal Iron Oxides. 1. Hematite (α-Fe203)

Fouling of a Microfiltration Membrane by Two Gram-Negative Bacteria

Colloid Transport in a Glacial Sand Aquifer. Laboratory and Field Studies

Modelling of the Double Layer and Electrosorption of a Patchwise Heterogeneous Surface on the Basis of its Homogeneous Analogue. 1. Non-Interacting Patches

Detachment of Colloids from Sediments and Sand Grains

Speciation and Partitioning of Priority Organic Contaminants in Estuarine Waters

Water Sensitivity of Sandstones Containing Swelling and Non-Swelling Clays

Factors Controlling the Stability of Submicron Colloids in Natural Waters

A Hybrid Equilibrium Model of Solute Transport in Porous Media in the Presence of Colloids

Surface Chemical Effects on Colloid Stability and Transport Through Natural Porous Media

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483292670

About the Editor

Th. F. Tadros

J. Gregory

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.