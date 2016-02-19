Colloidal Gold
1st Edition
Principles, Methods, and Applications
Description
Since its introduction in 1971, the development and application of colloidal gold as a marker in electron microscopy has been phenomenal. This state-of-the art, multi-volume treatise provides researchers, technicians, teachers, and students with the most comprehensive coverage of the principles and methodology of colloidal gold microscopy available today.
This universal method is applicable to most microscopical systems including optical microscopy, scanning, transmission and high voltage electron microscopy, and photoelectron, photon, fluorescent darkfield and epipolarization microscopy. Colloidal gold allows high and low resolution studies, enzyme and nucleic acid labeling, study of dynamic cellular processes, and virus detection.
Key Features
- Principles, methods, and applications of colloidal gold methodology in cytochemistry and immunochemistry
- Methods for preparing colloidal gold particles of different sizes
- Protein A-gold, protein G-gold, and lectin-gold techniques
- The use of resins and thin cryosections
- Multiple labeling
Readership
Researchers, technicians, teachers, and students in cell biology, immunocytochemistry, histochemistry, and electron microscopy
Table of Contents
The Development and Application of Colloidal Gold as a Microscopic Probe. Methods for Synthesis of Colloidal Gold. Protein Ab1Gold and Protein G-b1Gold Postembedding Immunoelectron Microscopy. Preparation and Application of Lectinb1Gold Complexes. Colloidal Gold for Multiple Staining. Immunogold Labeling of Ultrathin Cryosections. Colloidal Gold for Scanning Electron Microscopy. Backscattered Electron Imaging of the Colloidal Gold Marker on Cell Surfaces. Silver-Enhanced Colloidal Gold Method. Silver-Enhanced Colloidal Gold for Light Microscopy. Strategies in Colloidal Gold Labeling of Cell Surfaces and Cytoskeletal Elements of Cultured Cells. Colloidal Goldb1Immunoreplica Method. Immunogold Double-Diffusion Method. Colloidal Gold-Labeled Agarose*b1Gelatin Microspherule Method. Colloidal Gold for Microbiological Immunocytochemistry. Immunogold Labeling of Viruses in Suspension. Plasma Membrane Localization of Proteins with Gold Immunocytochemistry. Factors Affecting the Staining with Colloi
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th October 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138819
About the Series Volume Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA
Reviews
"The chapters in these volumes are a measure of a healthy field of research and its applications." --ELECTRON MICROSCOPY REVIEW
"If you need to localise something within a cell, the colloidal gold series can probably tell you how to go about it." --EUROPEAN JOURNAL OF PROTISTOL
"This treatise is timely and extremely helpful for the scientist interested in applying the colloidal gold methodology for a particular research problem... The present volumes elegantly cover broad research applications that reach beyond the traditional field of microscopy in cell biology and extend into the field of molecular biology... An attempt has been made to include a distinguished group of experts who are the originators of the techniques; many continue to play an active role in the technical development. The authors are from diverse fields, so that these books will be attractive to a wide audience including cell biologists, pathologists, virologists, and developmental and molecular biologists. The printing of the hardbound books is of prime quality, with excellent reproductions of the well-chosen micrographs... The text, printed on glossy paper, is extremely easy to read; diagrams, drawings, and tables throughout the two volumes are particularly pertinent in illustrating the principles and steps of many of the procedures. Although each chapter is written by a different author, all consistently follow a well organized pattern. The chapters begin with an introduction and historical background, then follow with preparation of probes and specimens, principles and descriptions of the methods for labeling, descriptions of the experimental results with a review of the literature, conclusions, and a list of citations to many original references. A particularly valuable part of each chapter is the assessment of the advantages, limitation, and pitfalls of a given methodology... These two volumes are a mix of reference book, student textbook, and cookbook. On the whole, the descriptions of methods are thorough and stimulating, and will be most useful to the experienced reader seeking to select the procedure most suited to a particular research problem. The in-depth account of the methodology and the extensive references provided will be of great help to those interested in assessing the potential and limitations of colloidal gold methodology. These books are a good blend of the old and the new, and are at their best when they provide a focused presentation of the recent direction in the field of the red colloid." --EMSA BULLETIN