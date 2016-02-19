Medicine and Natural Sciences: Collective Properties of Physical Systems is a collection of papers presented at the 24th Nobel Symposium on Collective Properties of Physical Systems, held in Aspenäsgärden, Lerum, Sweden on June 12-16, 1973. This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 35 chapters, and begins with overview of the fundamentals of renormalization group approach, phase transitions, and critical phenomena. These topics are followed by discussions on the solutions of the Kondo problem, the specific features of superfluid 3He, and the models to investigate the effects of limited dimensionality in solid systems. The subsequent parts cover the various aspects and principles of surface physics and high-energy excitations in solids. These parts also examine selective theories that provide significant insights in understanding the superstructure, ordering, and crystallography of physical systems. The last parts describe the electronic correlation functions and other properties of liquid crystals and liquids. Physicists, scientists, and research workers in the fields of medicine and natural sciences will find this book of great value.

The renormalization group approach, phase transitions and critical phenomena

Breakdown of Landau theory, fluctuations and renormalization

General scaling theory for critical points

Generalized renormalization transformations

Developments in the theory of critical phenomena

From self-avoiding walks to real polymer chains

Aspects of time-dependent critical phenomena

The Kondo problem

Solution of the spin-1/2 Kondo Hamiltonian

Review of the application of the renormalization group method to logarithmic problems

Superfluid 3He

The low temperature phases of liquid 3He

Experimental evidence for superfluidity in the newly found phases of 3He

The order parameter in liquid 3H e

Aligned orbital angular momentum in the low temperature phase of 3He

NMR in anisotropic superfluid (3He)

Remarks on anisotropic superfluids

Spin fluctuations and anisotropic superfluidity in 3He

Effects of limited dimensionality in solids

One-dimensional chains in the A-15 structure and the properties of superconductors of this group

(TTF)(TCNQ): A one-dimensional organic metal

Frölich's model of one-dimensional superconductivity

Peierls superconductors and all that

Remarks on the theory of the superfluid phase transition in 2-dimensional He films

Layered superconductors

Surface physics

Theory of surfaces of simple metals

Renormalized surface atoms

Dynamical image charge theory

Collective cohesion of macroscopic surfaces

Order-disorder transitions in two-dimensional overlayers

Structure and ordering of sodium on nickel(100)

Remarks on superstructures and reconstruction

Reaction kinetics at solid surfaces

High-energy excitations in solids

Theory of plasmon effects in high-energy spectroscopy

Theory of high-energy excitations in solids liquid crystals and liquids

Recent results in the physics of liquid crystals

Electronic correlation functions in liquid metals and alloys

Biology

The physical basis of cooperativity in the binding of oxygen

A possible organization of animal memory and learning

Conference summary

