Collective Properties of Physical Systems
1st Edition
Medicine and Natural Sciences
Description
Medicine and Natural Sciences: Collective Properties of Physical Systems is a collection of papers presented at the 24th Nobel Symposium on Collective Properties of Physical Systems, held in Aspenäsgärden, Lerum, Sweden on June 12-16, 1973.
This book is organized into eight parts encompassing 35 chapters, and begins with overview of the fundamentals of renormalization group approach, phase transitions, and critical phenomena. These topics are followed by discussions on the solutions of the Kondo problem, the specific features of superfluid 3He, and the models to investigate the effects of limited dimensionality in solid systems. The subsequent parts cover the various aspects and principles of surface physics and high-energy excitations in solids. These parts also examine selective theories that provide significant insights in understanding the superstructure, ordering, and crystallography of physical systems. The last parts describe the electronic correlation functions and other properties of liquid crystals and liquids.
Physicists, scientists, and research workers in the fields of medicine and natural sciences will find this book of great value.
Table of Contents
Foreword
List of articles
Sponsors
Nobel Symposium Committee
Organizing Committee
List of Participants
Author Index
List of Articles
The renormalization group approach, phase transitions and critical phenomena
Breakdown of Landau theory, fluctuations and renormalization
General scaling theory for critical points
Generalized renormalization transformations
Developments in the theory of critical phenomena
From self-avoiding walks to real polymer chains
Aspects of time-dependent critical phenomena
The Kondo problem
Solution of the spin-1/2 Kondo Hamiltonian
Review of the application of the renormalization group method to logarithmic problems
Superfluid 3He
The low temperature phases of liquid 3He
Experimental evidence for superfluidity in the newly found phases of 3He
The order parameter in liquid 3H e
Aligned orbital angular momentum in the low temperature phase of 3He
NMR in anisotropic superfluid (3He)
Remarks on anisotropic superfluids
Spin fluctuations and anisotropic superfluidity in 3He
Effects of limited dimensionality in solids
One-dimensional chains in the A-15 structure and the properties of superconductors of this group
(TTF)(TCNQ): A one-dimensional organic metal
Frölich's model of one-dimensional superconductivity
Peierls superconductors and all that
Remarks on the theory of the superfluid phase transition in 2-dimensional He films
Layered superconductors
Surface physics
Theory of surfaces of simple metals
Renormalized surface atoms
Dynamical image charge theory
Collective cohesion of macroscopic surfaces
Order-disorder transitions in two-dimensional overlayers
Structure and ordering of sodium on nickel(100)
Remarks on superstructures and reconstruction
Reaction kinetics at solid surfaces
High-energy excitations in solids
Theory of plasmon effects in high-energy spectroscopy
Theory of high-energy excitations in solids liquid crystals and liquids
Recent results in the physics of liquid crystals
Electronic correlation functions in liquid metals and alloys
Biology
The physical basis of cooperativity in the binding of oxygen
A possible organization of animal memory and learning
Conference summary
List of Nobel Symposia 1-25
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158299