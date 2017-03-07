Collective Action 2.0

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. #1Mai_Nazifrei

1.2. Hype Cycle and the Need for a Theoretical Framework

1.3. Reciprocal Relation Between Information and Communication Technology and Collective Action

1.4. Book Outline

Part 1. Theoretical Framework

Chapter 2. What Is Social Media: A Critical View

2.1. Social Media as Information and Communication Technology

2.2. Social Media as Institutions

2.3. Social Media as Media

2.4. Beware of Social Media Determinism

Chapter 3. Tehran, Tunis, Tahrir: Social Media and the Formation of Collective Action

3.1. From an Individual Agent to an Active Collective

3.2. A “Facebook Revolution” Is Just Another Revolution: Social Media and the Formation of a Collective in the Arab Spring

3.3. Conclusions

Chapter 4. Cottage, Tents, and Chocolate Pudding: The Cultural Context of the Israeli Social Justice Protests

4.1. Setting up the First Tent

4.2. Chronology of the 2010s Israeli Social Justice Protests

4.3. Cultural Context of Social Movements

4.4. Social Media and the Cultural Context of Social Justice Protests in Israel

4.5. A Code of Israeliness? Conclusions

Chapter 5. The Social Network: The Relevance of Weak and Strong Ties for Mobilization Over Social Media

5.1. What Are Social Networks?

5.2. Social Media and Social Networks

5.3. Social Networks, Interpersonal Ties, and Mobilization Over Social Media

5.4. A Leaderless Network?

Chapter 6. Berlin Helps: Resource Mobilization and Social Media Deployment in Berlin’s Refugee Aid Movement

6.1. One Hot Summer Day at #LaGeSo

6.2. Resource Mobilization Theory

6.3. Social Media and Resource Mobilization

6.4. Conclusions

Part 2. Discussion

Chapter 7. Between Actions and Algorithms: How Social Media Facilitate and Enable Collective Action

7.1. Between Flickr and the Google Index

7.2. Between Actions and Algorithms

7.3. Conclusions

Chapter 8. Alternative or Mainstream: The Interplay Between Social Media and Mass Media

8.1. The Many Facets of Newsworthiness

8.2. Social Media—Alternative Media?

8.3. Conclusions

Chapter 9. Big Brother Is Watching You: Collective Action and Surveillance in Social Media

9.1. Stasi 2.0: State Surveillance and the Deployment of Social Media for Collective Action in Authoritarian Context

9.2. Living in the Post-Snowden Era: State Surveillance and the Deployment of Social Media for Collective Action in Democratic Context

9.3. Aiding the Enemy: Corporate Surveillance and Economic Interests on Social Media

9.4. Living in the Postpanopticon Era? Conclusions

Chapter 10. Sharing Is Caring? Social Media and Demobilization

10.1. A Long Tail of Slacktivism

10.2. Demobilization and the Structural Elements of Social Media

10.3. Sharing Is Caring? Conclusions

Chapter 11. The Right Tool in the Wrong Hands: Neutrality, Values, and Biases of Social Media Deployment

11.1. The Wrong Hands? Negative Causes, Framing, and Social Media

11.2. The Right Tool? Values and Biases in Social Media

11.3. There Is No Right Life in the Wrong One? Conclusions

Part 3. Epilogue

Chapter 12. On the Verge of the Plateau: Epilogue