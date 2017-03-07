Collective Action 2.0
1st Edition
The Impact of Social Media on Collective Action
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. #1Mai_Nazifrei
- 1.2. Hype Cycle and the Need for a Theoretical Framework
- 1.3. Reciprocal Relation Between Information and Communication Technology and Collective Action
- 1.4. Book Outline
Part 1. Theoretical Framework
Chapter 2. What Is Social Media: A Critical View
- 2.1. Social Media as Information and Communication Technology
- 2.2. Social Media as Institutions
- 2.3. Social Media as Media
- 2.4. Beware of Social Media Determinism
Chapter 3. Tehran, Tunis, Tahrir: Social Media and the Formation of Collective Action
- 3.1. From an Individual Agent to an Active Collective
- 3.2. A “Facebook Revolution” Is Just Another Revolution: Social Media and the Formation of a Collective in the Arab Spring
- 3.3. Conclusions
Chapter 4. Cottage, Tents, and Chocolate Pudding: The Cultural Context of the Israeli Social Justice Protests
- 4.1. Setting up the First Tent
- 4.2. Chronology of the 2010s Israeli Social Justice Protests
- 4.3. Cultural Context of Social Movements
- 4.4. Social Media and the Cultural Context of Social Justice Protests in Israel
- 4.5. A Code of Israeliness? Conclusions
Chapter 5. The Social Network: The Relevance of Weak and Strong Ties for Mobilization Over Social Media
- 5.1. What Are Social Networks?
- 5.2. Social Media and Social Networks
- 5.3. Social Networks, Interpersonal Ties, and Mobilization Over Social Media
- 5.4. A Leaderless Network?
Chapter 6. Berlin Helps: Resource Mobilization and Social Media Deployment in Berlin’s Refugee Aid Movement
- 6.1. One Hot Summer Day at #LaGeSo
- 6.2. Resource Mobilization Theory
- 6.3. Social Media and Resource Mobilization
- 6.4. Conclusions
Part 2. Discussion
Chapter 7. Between Actions and Algorithms: How Social Media Facilitate and Enable Collective Action
- 7.1. Between Flickr and the Google Index
- 7.2. Between Actions and Algorithms
- 7.3. Conclusions
Chapter 8. Alternative or Mainstream: The Interplay Between Social Media and Mass Media
- 8.1. The Many Facets of Newsworthiness
- 8.2. Social Media—Alternative Media?
- 8.3. Conclusions
Chapter 9. Big Brother Is Watching You: Collective Action and Surveillance in Social Media
- 9.1. Stasi 2.0: State Surveillance and the Deployment of Social Media for Collective Action in Authoritarian Context
- 9.2. Living in the Post-Snowden Era: State Surveillance and the Deployment of Social Media for Collective Action in Democratic Context
- 9.3. Aiding the Enemy: Corporate Surveillance and Economic Interests on Social Media
- 9.4. Living in the Postpanopticon Era? Conclusions
Chapter 10. Sharing Is Caring? Social Media and Demobilization
- 10.1. A Long Tail of Slacktivism
- 10.2. Demobilization and the Structural Elements of Social Media
- 10.3. Sharing Is Caring? Conclusions
Chapter 11. The Right Tool in the Wrong Hands: Neutrality, Values, and Biases of Social Media Deployment
- 11.1. The Wrong Hands? Negative Causes, Framing, and Social Media
- 11.2. The Right Tool? Values and Biases in Social Media
- 11.3. There Is No Right Life in the Wrong One? Conclusions
Part 3. Epilogue
Chapter 12. On the Verge of the Plateau: Epilogue
Description
Collective Action 2.0 explores the issues related to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in detail, providing a balanced insight into how ICTs leverage and interact with collective action, which will have an impact on the current discourse. Recent events in different authoritarian regimes, such as Iran and Egypt, have drawn global attention to a developing phenomenon in collective action: People tend to organize through different social media platforms for political protest and resistance. This phenomenon describes a change in social structure and behavior tied to ICT. Social media platforms have been used to leverage collective action, which has in some cases arguably lead, to political revolution. The phenomenon also indicates that the way information is organized affects the organization of social structures with which it interoperates. The phenomenon also has another side, which is the use of social media for activist suppression, state and corporate surveillance, commodifi cation of social processes, demobilization, or for the mobilization of collective action toward undesirable ends.
Key Features
- Analyzes social media and collective action in an in-depth and balanced manner
- Presents an account of avoiding technological determinism, utopianism, and fundamentalism
- Considers the underlying theory behind quick-paced social media
- Takes an interdisciplinary approach that will resonate with all those interested in social media and collective action, regardless of fi eld specialism
Readership
Library and information professionals; social media academics, graduate students, and practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 7th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005798
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081005675
About the Authors
Shaked Spier Author
Shaked Spier graduated in Information Science and Gender Studies at the Humboldt University, Berlin. His research and writing analyzes a variety of topics related to the connection between ICTs and society, information ethics, digital policies, and digital rights using interdisciplinary approaches. At present, he works as project manager in diverse information technology projects. Additionally, he volunteers as spokesperson of a German political working group on internet policy, digital society, and digital rights as well as cooperates with various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Humboldt University of Berlin