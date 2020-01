Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship,An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 34-1

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Helen Boucher, Drs. Elizabeth Dodds-Ashley and S. Schaefer Spires have put together a unique issue that discusses collaborative antimicrobial stewardship. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship for Hospitalists; Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship in Microbiology; Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship in Nursing; Infection Prevention in Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship; Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Health Department; Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship in Primary Care; Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship in Health System Administration; Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship for Surgeons; Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship in the Emergency Department; and Collaborative Antimicrobial Stewardship in Long-Term Care Facilities. Readers will come away with the information they need to collaborate across disciplines to improve the incidence of antibiotic resistance in their healthcare settings.