Cold Plasma in Food and Agriculture
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Cold Plasma in Food and Agriculture: Fundamentals and Applications is an essential reference offering a broad perspective on a new, exciting, and growing field for the food industry. Written for researchers, industry personnel, and students interested in nonthermal food technology, this reference will lay the groundwork of plasma physics, chemistry, and technology, and their biological applications.
Food scientists and food engineers interested in understanding the theory and application of nonthermal plasma for food will find this book valuable because it provides a roadmap for future developments in this emerging field. This reference is also useful for biologists, chemists, and physicists who wish to understand the fundamentals of plasma physics, chemistry, and technology and their biological interactions through applying novel plasma sources to food and other sensitive biomaterials.
Key Features
- Examines the topic of cold plasma technology for food applications
- Demonstrates state-of-the-art developments in plasma technology and potential solutions to improve food safety and quality
- Presents a solid introduction for readers on the topics of plasma physics and chemistry that are required to understand biological applications for foods
- Serves as a roadmap for future developments for food scientists, food engineers, and biologists, chemists, and physicists working in this emerging field
Readership
Primary Market: food science researchers, engineers in industry
Secondary Market: researchers in food processing, food technology, food chemists, and physicists, R and D, A and G, industry
Table of Contents
1. Cold Plasma in Food and Agriculture
2. Physics of Cold Plasma
3. Chemistry of Cold Plasma
4. Cold Plasma Sources
5. Diagnostics of Cold Plasma
6. Antimicrobial Mechanisms of Cold Plasma
7. Cold Plasma Interactions with Liquid and Solid Food Matrices
8. Plasma Agriculture
9. Cold Plasma for Food Safety
10. Quality of Cold Plasma Treated Plant Foods
11. Quality of Cold Plasma Treated Foods of Animal Origin
12. Plasma Applications in Food Packaging
13. Cold Plasma for Effluent and Waste Treatment
14. Future of Cold Plasma in Food Processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 19th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014899
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128013656
About the Editor
NN Misra
Dr N.N. Misra is a food scientist at R&D, General Mills India. His research interests include cold plasma technologies for foods, food physics, and computational modelling. He has over 60 publications in international peer-reviewed journals, conference proceedings and edited books. He has several awards and fellowships to his credit, including the ASABE Rainbird engineering concept of the year (2014), Irish Research Council’s Embark Fellowship (2011) and Association of food scientist’s and technologists of India (AFSTI) gold medal (2010).
Affiliations and Expertise
79GTECH, Research & Development, General Mills India, Mumbai, India
Oliver Schlüter
Oliver Schlüter received his Ph.D. in food technology at the Berlin University of Technology. Since 2003, he is a senior scientist at the Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering Potsdam e. V. (ATB). Dr Schlüter is the coordinator of the research program on “Quality and safety of food and feed”, head of the ATB working group on food safety and vice-head of the Department of Horticultural Engineering.
His research work focuses on emerging technologies in primary food production (fruits, vegetables, milk, meat, edible insects) and fresh food processing (high pressure, plasma etc.), optimisation and innovation of processing steps along the food chain of perishables, including quality and safety monitoring (fluorescence image analysis, flow cytometry, MALDI-TOF MS, etc.).
Affiliations and Expertise
Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering Potsdam-Bornim (ATB), Postdam, Germany
PJ Cullen
PJ Cullen’s research interests include the development of novel technologies for the food and pharmaceutical industries. He spent 10 years at the Dublin Institute of Technology where he was team leader of the Process Analytical Technology group and the BioPlasma research group. He has published more than 100 journal articles and book chapters. His current research interests include the development of non-thermal plasmas for biological applications in food and medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
BioPlasma Group, School of Food Science & Environmental Health, Dublin Institute of Technology, Ireland