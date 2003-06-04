Cognitive Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125433426

Cognitive Vision, Volume 42

1st Edition

Psychology of Learning and Motivation

Serial Editors: Brian Ross
Serial Volume Editors: David Irwin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125433426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th June 2003
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Contributors.

M.A. Peterson and E.S. Grant, Memory and Learning in Figure-Ground Perception.

R.H. Logie, Spatial and Visual Working Memory: A Mental Workspace.

M.A. Chun, Scene Perception and Memory.

R.F. Wang, Spatial Representations and Spatial Updating.

J.J. Geng and M. Behrmann, Selective Visual Attention and Visual Search: Behavioral and Neural Mechanisms.

P.G. Schyns, Categorizing and Perceiving Objects: Exploring a Continuum of Information Use.

G. Humphreys and M.J. Riddoch, From Vision to Action, and Action to Vision: A Convergent Route Approach to Vision, Action and Attention.

D.E. Irwin, Eye Movements and Visual Cognitive Suppression.

D.J. Simons and D.T. Levin, What Makes Change Blindness Interesting? Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Description

Use of visual information is used to augment our knowledge, decide on our actions, and keep track of our environment. Even with eyes closed, people can remember visual and spatial representations, manipulate them, and make decisions about them. The chapters in Volume 42 of Psychology of Learning and Motivation discuss the ways cognition interacts with visual processes and visual representations, with coverage of figure-ground assignment, spatial and visual working memory, object identification and visual search, spatial navigation, and visual attention.

Readership

Researchers and academics in cognitive science.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125433426

Reviews

Praise for the Series "A remarkable number of landmark papers... An important collection of theory and data." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Brian Ross

Brian Ross Serial Editor

Brian H. Ross is a Professor of Psychology and of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research areas have included problem solving, complex learning, categorization, reasoning, memory, and mathematical modeling. He has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Institute of Education Sciences. Ross has been Editor-in-Chief of the journal Memory & Cognition, Chair of the Governing Board of the Psychonomic Society, and co-author of a textbook, Cognitive Psychology. He has held temporary leadership positions on the University of Illinois campus as Department Head of Psychology, Associate Dean of the Sciences, and Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Ross has degrees from Brown University (B.S., Honors in Psychology), Rutgers University (M.S. in Mathematical Statistics), Yale University (M.S. in Psychology), and Stanford University (PhD.). Ross has been Editor of The Psychology of Learning and Motivation since 2000.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Irwin Serial Volume Editor

David Irwin received his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in

1983. He is a professor in the UIUC Department of Psychology

and a part-time faculty member in the Beckman Institute Human

Perception and Performance Group. His fields of professional

interest are visual perception, visual cognition, and

psycholinguistics.

Honors and awards: John Simon Guggenheim Memorial

Foundation Fellowship; James McKeen Cattell Sabbatical

Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, U.S.A.

