Cognitive Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124595705, 9780080924373

Cognitive Science

1st Edition

The Science of Intelligent Systems

Authors: George Luger Peder Johnson Carl Stern Jean Newman Ronald Yeo
eBook ISBN: 9780080924373
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124595705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th July 1994
Page Count: 666
Description

The interdisciplinary field of cognitive science brings together elements of cognitive psychology, mathematics, perception, linguistics, and artificial intelligence. Given this breadth, textbooks have had difficulty providing balanced coverage-most resort to disjointed edited treatises that prove difficult to use.

Cognitive Science provides a unified and comprehensive look at the field, from foundations to applications. Luger explores the logical and philosophical bases of cognitive science with multiple models of intelligence, including neural networks and connectionism. Practical programming examples are included along with an introduction to PROLOG.

Readership

Upper-division students in cognitive science.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Cognitive Science: Intelligence and the Roots of Cognitive Science. Vocabularies for Describing Intelligence. Representation Schemes. Constraining the Architecture of Minds. Natural Intelligence: Brain Function.

Symbol Based Representation and Search: Network and Structured Representation Schemes. Logic Based Representation and Reasoning. Search Strategies for Weak Method Problem Solving. Using Knowledge and Strong Method Problem Solving.

Machine Learning: Explicit Symbol Based Learning Models. Connectionist Networks: History, The Perception, and Backpropagation. Competitive, Reinforcement, and Attractor Learning Models.

Language: Language Representation and Processing. Pragmatics and Discourse.

Building Cognitive Representations in PROLOG: PROLOG as Representation and Language. Creating Meta-Interpreters in PROLOG.

Epilogue: Cognitive Science: Problems and Promise. References. Index.

Details

About the Author

George Luger

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, U.S.A.

Peder Johnson

Carl Stern

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, U.S.A.

Jean Newman

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, U.S.A.

Ronald Yeo

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, U.S.A.

